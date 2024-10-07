Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.10.2024 08:00:00

Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB Group
3.92 GBP 2.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

This is a correction to the "Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)” announcement released on 20 September 2024 at 4.35 pm. The original announcement stated the aggregated volume as ‘142,478’ however the correct aggregated volume is ‘142,477’. The incorrect aggregated volume has been removed and the amended announcement now follows. The full amended text is shown below. All other details in the announcement remain unchanged.

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of Orlagh Hunt, a PDMR, arising from a Recruitment Award and Awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 20 September 2024 at a price of £3.7087 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to the 2 September 2024.

The purpose of the Recruitment Award is to provide Shares equivalent to the value of the original award forfeited, which will be subject to the same vesting timeframes and holding periods as the original award.

The purpose of the DSBP Award is to facilitate the deferral of part of their annual bonus into Shares which cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions. 

The PSP Award is based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, risk-based measures, ESG measures and relative total shareholder return. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years. Clawback and malus provisions apply to DSBP and PSP Awards.

Orlagh Hunt was appointed Chief People Officer (a newly created role reporting to the Chief Executive Officer) and a member of the Group Executive Committee.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personOrlagh Hunt
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief People Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionGrant of Awards
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£3.7087142,477
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
142,477



Aggregated price: £528,404.44

e. Date of transaction20 September 2024
f. Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphickt: 01634 848 944
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary 
  
Investor relations 
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.ukt: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


