Pro Kapital Group Aktie [Valor: 966604 / ISIN: EE3100006040]
12.06.2021 11:00:00

CORRECTION: Audited annual report 2020

Pro Kapital Group
1.09 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AS Pro Kapital Grupp corrects the content of the stock exchange announcement in the previously published stock exchange announcement "Audited Annual Report 2020”. Due to human error, the section "Differences between comparative information of unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 presented in this report and interim financial results of 2020, which were published on 26 February” was referring to the unaudited financial results and notes published in the first quarter 2021 report. Therefore, the Company republishes the entire text of the stock exchange announcement together with the annual report.

On 11 June 2021, the Supervisory Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp has approved the company’s 2020 audited annual report.

 Prior period errors

When determining the fair value of investment property, double counting of assets or liabilities that are separately recognised in the balance sheet should be avoided. When making the adjustment to the fair value of investment property in the balance sheet as at 31 December 2019, the Management did not take into account the fact that a receivable had already been recognised for a portion of the future cash flows. The carrying amount of the T1 Mall of Tallinn investment property is therefore 108.6 million euros as at 31 December 2019, restated by 2.3 million euros already recognised in the balance sheet.

The following table summarises the impact of the prior period error on the financial statements of the Group.

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2019 (Restated) 2019
Other operating expenses -26 602 -24 341
Including net result from fair value adjustments from investment property -26 497 -24 236
Operating profit/ loss -17 439 -15 178
Profit/ loss before income tax -31 454 -29 193
Profit/ loss from continuing operations -31 433 -29 172
Total comprehensive loss for the year -31 433 -29 172
Attributable to:    
     Owners of the Company -29 078 -26 981
     Non-controlling interests -2 355 -2 191
     
Earnings per share    
     Basic (euros per share) -0.51 -0.48
     Diluted (euros per share) -0.51 -0.48

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31.12.2019 (Restated) 31.12.2019
Non-current assets    
Investment property 145 104 147 365
Total non-current assets 155 438 157 699
TOTAL ASSETS 208 560 210 821
     
Equity attributable to owners of the Company    
Profit/ loss for the financial year -29 078 -26 981
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 69 042 71 139
Non-controlling interest 263 427
TOTAL EQUITY 69 305 71 566
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 208 560 210 821

Differences between audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 and interim financial results of 2020, which were published on 26 February 2021

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2020 12M (Audited) 2020 12M
Administrative expenses -6 154 -5 587
Other expenses -43 586 -41 978
    Including net result from fair value adjustments from investment property -43 128 -41 902  
Operating profit/ loss -43 108 -40 933
Profit/ loss before income tax -59 102 -56 927
Profit/ loss for the period -59 456 -57 281
Attributable to:    
               Equity holders of the parent                                                -55 678 -53 648
               Non-controlling interest -3 778 -3 633
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss      
Net change in properties revaluation reserve -278 0
Total comprehensive income/ loss for the year -59 734 -57 281
Attributable to:    
               Equity holders of the parent -55 956 -53 648
               Non-controlling interest -3 778 -3 633
Earnings per share for the period (EUR) -0.98 -0.95
      

In the course of auditing process, the amendments have been made to administrative expenses and other expenses in relation to the subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat. Administrative costs increased by 567 thousand euros (Note 25) due to recording additional credit losses for expected rental revenues. Changes in other expenses are related to the fair value adjustment by 1 226 thousand euros (Note 26) and recording penalties of 382 thousand euros which have been accounted for off balance sheet and were recognised due to adjusting event (Notes 26, 31). Non-controlling interest has changed accordingly. Net change in properties revaluation reserve has decreased by 278 thousand euros and is related to the German hotel fair value (Note 12). Total effect of changes in the statement of comprehensive income is 2 453 thousand euros additional loss for the period.

Consolidated statement of financial position

In thousands of euros 31.12.2020 (Audited) 31.12.2020
Non-current assets    
  Non-current receivables 3 517 4 085
  Property, plant and equipment 6 745 7 023
  Investment property                   98 512 101 998
Total non-current assets 109 506 113 838
TOTAL ASSETS 179 048 183 380
     
Current liabilities    
  Current debt                                                          107 581 79 939
  Current payables 22 211 21 829
Total current liabilities 138 575 110 551
Non-current liabilities    
  Long-term debt  27 255 54 897
Total non-current liabilities 30 902 58 544
TOTAL LIABILITIES 169 477 169 095
     
Equity attributable to owners of the Company    
  Revaluation reserve 2 984 3 262
  Retained earnings 47 647 49 744
  Profit/ loss for the period -55 678 -53 648
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 13 086 17 491
Non-controlling interest -3 515 -3 206
TOTAL EQUITY 9 571 14 285
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 179 048 183 380

In the course of auditing process, the amendments have been made to non-current assets, liabilities and equity. Non-current receivables decreased by 567 thousand euros due to recording additional credit losses on expected rental revenues (Note 11). PPE and revaluation reserve have been influenced by change in fair value of the German hotel in amount of 278 thousand euros (Note 12). The value of investment property has decreased by 3 486 thousand euros, of which 2 261 thousand euros is the effect from 2019 as described above and the rest from 2020 for similar adjustment (Note 13). Current payables have increased by penalties in amount of 382 thousand euros which have been accounted for off-balance sheet and recorded due to adjusting event (Note 15). Long-term debt has decreased and current debt has increased as per reclassification of secured bonds balance sheet value because of the event of not meeting financial covenants (Notes 18, 34). Total effect of net changes in the statement of financial position is a decrease of 4 332 thousand euros of which 2 261 is related to restatement in 2019.

The audited annual report of AS Pro Kapital Grupp for the financial year of 2020 is available at the headquarter of the company, located at Sõjakooli 11, Tallinn. The report can also be found on the company's webpage www.prokapital.com.

Angelika Annus
CFO
AS Pro Kapital Grupp
Phone: +372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee

