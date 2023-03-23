|
23.03.2023 18:59:48
Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023
Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta audited financial statements for the year 2022 will be released on 24 March 2023.
Correction: the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 April 2023.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Idorsia AG
|119324549
|50.00 %
|20.00 %
|AMS AG
|119324550
|56.00 %
|18.00 %
|Adidas AG / ON Holding AG.
|119324551
|60.00 %
|15.00 %
AB Klaipedos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2023 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|27 February 2023
|Unaudited financial statements for the year 2022
|24 March 2023
|Audited financial statements for the year 2022
|25 April 2023
|Sustainability report for the year 2022
|22 May 2023
|Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2023
|21 August 2023
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2023
|20 November 2023
|Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2023
On 28 April 2023, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
Werbung