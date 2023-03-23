SMI 10'719 -0.6%  SPI 14'070 -0.4%  Dow 32'162 0.4%  DAX 15'210 0.0%  Euro 0.9941 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'207 0.3%  Gold 2'001 1.7%  Bitcoin 25'885 3.4%  Dollar 0.9144 -0.3%  Öl 76.1 0.4% 
23.03.2023 18:59:48

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023

Klaipedos nafta AB
0.25 EUR -1.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta audited financial statements for the year 2022 will be released on 24 March 2023.

Correction: the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 April 2023.

AB Klaipedos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2023 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
  
27 February 2023Unaudited financial statements for the year 2022
24 March 2023Audited financial statements for the year 2022
25 April 2023Sustainability report for the year 2022
22 May 2023Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2023
21 August 2023Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2023
20 November 2023Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2023

On 28 April 2023, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


