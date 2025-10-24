|
24.10.2025 05:26:22
Corporate Travel Management Reports Strong Q1 EBITDA Growth Amid Trading Suspension
(RTTNews) - Corporate Travel Management (CTD.AX) delivered an investor update for the first-quarter ended 30 September 2025, based on its unaudited consolidated management accounts. The company reported EBITDA growth across all regions compared to the prior corresponding period, with Europe leading the gains. This performance was largely driven by new customer wins in fiscal year 2025 and continued improvements in cost efficiency.
As a result, global revenue rose by 6%, while EBITDA surged by 29% year-over-year. The company noted that costs remained largely stable, supported by operational scale, automation, and AI-driven efficiencies. The incremental revenue-to-EBITDA conversion is currently outperforming expectations outlined in Corporate Travel Management's five-year strategic plan.
Despite the ongoing trading suspension and the delay in releasing its FY25 audited financial statements—due to a review of fiscal year 2023- 2025 accounts—the company emphasized that its business operations remain unaffected. All customer engagements, supplier relationships, and internal operations are continuing as normal. A further update is expected in November.
Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Streaming-Aktien wie Netflix, Disney und Co. erleben turbulente Zeiten – kommt jetzt der Umschwung? 📉📈
In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia werfen wir einen Blick auf den aktuellen Stand des Streaming-Markts sowie auf mögliche politische Hintergründe bei geplanten Übernahmen. Tim verrät, wie er den europäischen Streaming-Markt einschätzt und in welche Titel er aktuell investiert ist – inklusive Oracle als Überraschungskandidat.
🔍 Themen im Überblick:
🔹Einschätzungen zu Netflix & Disney
🔹Europa im Streaming-Vergleich
🔹Potenzial für neue Übernahmen
🔹Oracles strategische Position
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich mit Abgaben -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- US-Börsen schliessen etwas höher -- Asien Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Donnerstag rote Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich etwas fester. Die Wall Street fuhr kleine Gewinne ein. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.