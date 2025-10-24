Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’557 -0.5%  SPI 17’326 -0.2%  Dow 46’735 0.3%  DAX 24’208 0.2%  Euro 0.9243 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.5%  Gold 4’126 0.8%  Bitcoin 87’192 1.7%  Dollar 0.7954 0.0%  Öl 65.9 2.4% 
Nachhaltiges Reisen: 7 Tipps für einen klimafreundlichen Urlaub
Meme Stock ETF feiert Comeback - jetzt mit aktivem Management
KI-Boom sorgt für Kursrally der BigBear.ai-Aktie - Analysten bleiben skeptisch
Bullenmarkt hält an: Abhängigkeit von grossen Tech-Aktien schürt zunehmende Sorgen
CEO von Tesla-Rivale Rivian warnt: Autohersteller ohne Software-Kompetenz stehen vor dem Aus
24.10.2025 05:26:22

Corporate Travel Management Reports Strong Q1 EBITDA Growth Amid Trading Suspension

(RTTNews) - Corporate Travel Management (CTD.AX) delivered an investor update for the first-quarter ended 30 September 2025, based on its unaudited consolidated management accounts. The company reported EBITDA growth across all regions compared to the prior corresponding period, with Europe leading the gains. This performance was largely driven by new customer wins in fiscal year 2025 and continued improvements in cost efficiency.

As a result, global revenue rose by 6%, while EBITDA surged by 29% year-over-year. The company noted that costs remained largely stable, supported by operational scale, automation, and AI-driven efficiencies. The incremental revenue-to-EBITDA conversion is currently outperforming expectations outlined in Corporate Travel Management's five-year strategic plan.

Despite the ongoing trading suspension and the delay in releasing its FY25 audited financial statements—due to a review of fiscal year 2023- 2025 accounts—the company emphasized that its business operations remain unaffected. All customer engagements, supplier relationships, and internal operations are continuing as normal. A further update is expected in November.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’068.97 19.72 B7ZS2U
Short 13’337.00 13.87 BKPSVU
Short 13’910.78 8.47 UJ3S8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’557.27 23.10.2025 17:30:17
Long 12’031.13 19.41 SZEBLU
Long 11’729.30 13.28 SHFB5U
Long 11’267.15 8.95 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Donnerstagnachmittag gefragt
Strategiewechsel zahlt sich aus: Quantum eMotion-Aktie im Höhenflug - auch D-Wave Quantum im Blick
Ricardo Salinas bullish: Bitcoin soll laut Milliardär auf 1,5 Millionen Dollar steigen
SAP-Aktie dennoch in Grün: SAP setzt in Q3 weniger um
BYD-Aktie erholt sich nach Kursrücksetzer
Meme-Hype statt Fundament: Beyond Meat-Aktie zwischen Euphorie und Realität
So performt die Novo Nordisk-Aktie nach dem Aufsichtsratsbeben
Bericht über angeblich geplante US-Beteiligungen an D-Wave & Co. - Aktien reagieren mit Kurssprüngen
BACHEM-Aktie klettert: Fortschritte bei Erreichung der Pläne zur Kapazitätserweiterung
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall zieht am Vormittag an

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
06:14 Trump erklärt Handelsgespräche mit Kanada für beendet
06:04 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 24. Oktober 2025
06:04 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 6. November 2025
05:34 Pressestimme: 't-online' zu angekündigten US-Sanktionen gegen Russland
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Handelsblatt' zu Lieferstopp von Nexperia-Chips
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Lausitzer Rundschau' zu Steuerschätzung
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Stuttgarter Zeitung' zu EU-Gipfel
05:34 Irland wählt neue Präsidentin
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Rundschau' zu Kirchen-Urteil/Bundesverfassungsgericht
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu Kirche/Selbstbestimmungsrecht