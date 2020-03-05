+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
05.03.2020 18:18:00

Corporate restructuring attorney Nicholas Miller joins Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC

CHICAGO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas Miller has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC, where his experience representing organizations of all sizes will enhance the firm's Business Restructuring Department.

Nicholas Miller has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC, where his experience representing organizations of all sizes will enhance the firm’s Business Restructuring Department.

"Nick is a recognized leader in the insolvency field and will provide additional strength and depth to our growing restructuring group," said McDonald Hopkins Chicago Managing Member and Business Restructuring co-chair David Agay. "We are extremely happy to welcome Nick to McDonald Hopkins. His addition will add great value for our clients."

The majority of Miller's engagements involve actual or contemplated chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. He helps both debtor and creditor clients whose assets or recoveries have been threatened by financial distress, including troubled businesses and their secured and unsecured creditors.  Miller's clients also include distressed investors and asset purchasers.  

Miller has more than 20 years of restructuring experience and has been certified as a Business Bankruptcy Specialist by the American Board of Certification since 2008. The distinction has been achieved by select professionals who met rigorous, objective certification standards relating to experience, continuing legal education, integrity and peer review, and who have demonstrated a sophisticated understanding of business bankruptcy law. Miller has served on that organization's Board of Directors and its Standards Committee.

Miller has the rare distinction of being a two-time winner of the Turnaround Management Association's national Transaction or Turnaround of the Year Award, which recognizes insolvency practitioners who have "rescued companies from the shadow of complete ruin." He is a Past President of the TMA's Chicago/Midwest Chapter.

For six consecutive years, Miller has been recognized as a leader in Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business (recommended in Bankruptcy/Restructuring). 

Miller earned his J.D. in 1998 from Cleveland State University'sCleveland-Marshall College of Law in 1998, where he served as the associate editor of the Cleveland State Law Review, as a member on the Moot Court Board of Governors and as the business editor of the Journal of Law and Health. Miller completed his B.A. in political science in 1995 at Cleveland State, graduating summa cum laude while also serving as captain of the Vikings' Division I baseball team and being recognized with the Director's Award as CSU's Most Distinguished Student Athlete.

Miller's charitable affiliations include service on the board of the Partnership to Educate and Advance Kids (PEAK). He was a Cleveland Bar Fellow from 2002-09 and a trustee of the Cleveland Bar Association from 2002-03.

Miller can be reached at 312-642-6938 or at nmiller@mcdonaldhopkins.com.

About McDonald Hopkins
Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-restructuring-attorney-nicholas-miller-joins-chicago-office-of-mcdonald-hopkins-llc-301017472.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
13:30
Gold durch lockere Geldpolitik der Zentralbanken unterstützt
13:00
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
09:37
SMI wieder über 200-Tage-Linie
08:42
Weekly Hits: Wasserstoff-Aktien – Energiegeladene Neuemissionen / Weltbörsen – Die Kurse schlagen kräftig aus / Rohstoffmonitor – Februar 2020
04.03.20
Metal options liquidity during London market hours
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken klar an
Roche-Mittel verspricht Hoffnung bei schweren Coronavirus-Fällen
SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Deutliches Plus an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Merz mahnt grosse Reform der Alterssicherung an
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der Heimatmarkt gab ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Donnerstag kräftig ab. An den US-Börsen kommt es am Donnerstag nach den deutlichen Vortagsgewinnen wieder zu einem Rücksetzer. Asien Börsen verzeichneten unterdessen Kursgewinne auf breiter Front.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;