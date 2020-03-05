Corporate restructuring attorney Nicholas Miller joins Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC

CHICAGO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas Miller has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC, where his experience representing organizations of all sizes will enhance the firm's Business Restructuring Department.

"Nick is a recognized leader in the insolvency field and will provide additional strength and depth to our growing restructuring group," said McDonald Hopkins Chicago Managing Member and Business Restructuring co-chair David Agay. "We are extremely happy to welcome Nick to McDonald Hopkins. His addition will add great value for our clients."

The majority of Miller's engagements involve actual or contemplated chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. He helps both debtor and creditor clients whose assets or recoveries have been threatened by financial distress, including troubled businesses and their secured and unsecured creditors. Miller's clients also include distressed investors and asset purchasers.

Miller has more than 20 years of restructuring experience and has been certified as a Business Bankruptcy Specialist by the American Board of Certification since 2008. The distinction has been achieved by select professionals who met rigorous, objective certification standards relating to experience, continuing legal education, integrity and peer review, and who have demonstrated a sophisticated understanding of business bankruptcy law. Miller has served on that organization's Board of Directors and its Standards Committee.

Miller has the rare distinction of being a two-time winner of the Turnaround Management Association's national Transaction or Turnaround of the Year Award, which recognizes insolvency practitioners who have "rescued companies from the shadow of complete ruin." He is a Past President of the TMA's Chicago/Midwest Chapter.

For six consecutive years, Miller has been recognized as a leader in Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business (recommended in Bankruptcy/Restructuring).

Miller earned his J.D. in 1998 from Cleveland State University'sCleveland-Marshall College of Law in 1998, where he served as the associate editor of the Cleveland State Law Review, as a member on the Moot Court Board of Governors and as the business editor of the Journal of Law and Health. Miller completed his B.A. in political science in 1995 at Cleveland State, graduating summa cum laude while also serving as captain of the Vikings' Division I baseball team and being recognized with the Director's Award as CSU's Most Distinguished Student Athlete.

Miller's charitable affiliations include service on the board of the Partnership to Educate and Advance Kids (PEAK). He was a Cleveland Bar Fellow from 2002-09 and a trustee of the Cleveland Bar Association from 2002-03.

Miller can be reached at 312-642-6938 or at nmiller@mcdonaldhopkins.com.

