CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: Greenberg Traurig, UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law to Host 2nd Annual Summit in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) William S. Boyd School of Law will co-host the second annual "Summit for Corporate Governance" on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit brings together leaders from business, law, and academia to share perspectives on how to best tackle some of the most pressing governance issues facing corporate boards of directors.

Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Robert Jackson, Jr., currently the Pierropont Family Professor of Law at New York University School of Law, will give the opening day keynote. Jackson will speak on the developments at the SEC on environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related disclosures, ranging from investor expectations to issuer questions as the SEC considers adopting rules in this area over the coming years.

"This year's summit comes at a critical time for directors of public companies who face unique corporate governance challenges arising from the economic, business, and public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael J. Bonner, co-chair of the summit and managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas office.

"As the SEC considers rules of generational importance on issuers' climate and human capital management, I am especially delighted to be able to share my thoughts on these issues with the cutting-edge counselors at this year's Summit," Jackson said.

Conference participants will delve into important issues affecting corporate governance, including ESG; risk management; succession planning; oversight by audit committees; investor communication; executive compensation; disclosure requirements; and dealing with activist stockholders.

For more information, visit: Summit for Corporate Governance. Support for the conference is provided by the following sponsors: Aon, AXEL, DFIN, and Joele Frank.

