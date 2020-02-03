03.02.2020 20:17:00

Coronavirus Threat Remains Low, Emergency Physicians are Prepared to Protect the Public

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that it has declared the coronavirus a nationwide public health emergency, emergency physicians are taking the threat of an outbreak seriously, but stress that the risk to the broader public remains low.

ACEP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American College of Emergency Physicians) (PRNewsfoto/ACEP)

"At this time, the risk in the U.S. of contracting coronavirus remains low," said William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). "It is important to understand your risk factors and practice good hygiene."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges anyone that has been in the Wuhan, China region within the last two weeks and developed a fever, cough or had trouble breathing to seek medical care.

Emergency physicians train extensively to help prevent, treat, and mitigate the spread of highly contagious viruses, such as coronavirus, Ebola, and Zika. Emergency departments nationwide have protocols in place to protect the public and work alongside hospitals and health professionals to stop the spread of the virus and report relevant cases to local, state and national health departments.

"Americans are far more likely to get the flu than the coronavirus, but you protect yourself against both viruses the same way: get the flu shot, wash your hands regularly and cough or sneeze into your arm or a tissue," said Dr. Jaquis.

Emergency physicians are regularly updating information for patients at www.emergencyphysicians.org.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronavirus-threat-remains-low-emergency-physicians-are-prepared-to-protect-the-public-300997883.html

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:09
Die Börsenrallye stockt
13:30
Ölpreise rutschen weiter ab
11:05
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Bankaktien günstig bewertet?
08:44
SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Corona-Virus belastet Aktienmärkte: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger nun im Blick behalten
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Weniger Gewinn erzielt und neue Ziele bis 2022 - Stellenabbau geplant
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
Dow fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Der Big-Mac-Index 2020 - Wie ein Burger Rückschlüsse auf die Kaufkraft zulässt
Credit Suisse friert anscheinend Boni ein trotz Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Minus
Rohstoffe im Januar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag volatil, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen und die Marke von 13'000 Punkten zurückerobern konnte. Die US-Börsen notieren freundlich. Auf dem chinesischen Festland brach die Börse ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;