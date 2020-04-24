|
24.04.2020 21:00:00
Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe: Sizing, Forecasts and Industry Analysis
DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coronavirus test kits market in Europe is poised to progress at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. This report on the European market for coronavirus test kits provides a comprehensive analysis and examines the market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by increasing government funding and a growing number of strategic alliances. The focus on prevention of the coronavirus pandemic is one of the prime growth drivers. The report includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.
The report is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Government
- Non-government
By Geographic Landscapes
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
The coronavirus test kits market in Europe covers the following areas:
- Coronavirus test kits market in Europe sizing
- Coronavirus test kits market in Europe forecast
- Coronavirus test kits market in Europe industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors that include 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMrieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The report also includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
- Abbott Laboratories
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- bioMrieux SA
- Co-Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
