Coronavirus Shutdowns are Decreasing Toxic Emissions, But it's Not Enough

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NASA pollution monitoring satellites have detected significant decreases in nitrogen dioxide, a toxic gas emitted by vehicles and industries, over China. Due to the coronavirus, factories have shut down and transportation has been restricted, resulting in less pollution in the air.

But China is not the only location seeing the benefits of lower toxic emissions into our atmosphere. Environmentalists and scientists throughout the world are seeing that many cities, like Seattle, are presenting a dramatic decrease in traffic during peak hours, which means fewer emissions of pollutants by vehicles. As a consequence of work-from-home guidance, Seattle's largest employers have responded to the coronavirus outbreak in the city, increasing awareness towards the virus and subsequently helping the environment.

The New York Timesreported that COVID-19 could be "catastrophic" for small businesses in the country. The economy has been affected by the outbreak in large numbers, with stock market declines, mass event cancellations, not only in the US but all over the world.

Actions against preventing a pandemic are obviously necessary and urgent. But the climate crisis represents an even more severe and deathly threat. Climate crisis is a worldwide threat that has already killed on a large scale and continues to threaten billions of lives.

Governments are not funding enough emergency response teams and are not urgently treating any of the planet's sudden and dramatic weather changes. More than three thousand people have been victims of COVID-19, however, air pollution kills four million people each year.

Pandemics and climate crisis can be related. Studies suggest that changes in climatic patterns can lead species to migrate poleward and toward higher altitudes, potentially leading them to be in contact with new diseases that they are not resistant to.

The novel coronavirus raises a lot of challenges and threats since it is a threat that was not foreseen. So what measures can we take to confront both pandemic scenarios like coronavirus and the ongoing climate crisis?

Coronavirus has already unchained a global decrease in pollutants in the atmosphere. These unplanned changes have helped our world, but there's a need for intentional changes from governments and businesses to impact on a large scale.

During recent years, wind and solar energy have spiked because of the advances in technology and the affordability of these green energy sources. Developing countries are producing more renewable energy than the wealthiest countries. Nicki Zvik, the founder of Green Solar Technologies, stated that "these countries should take advantage of the flourishing of the clean energy market and embrace it like developed countries."

Green Solar Technologies is an American solar energy company that provides solar to homeowners and businesses all over the United States. With decades of experience in the solar industry, they are aware of the immense potential that renewable energy alternatives have when it comes to offsetting climate change. On top of the thousands of solar projects they've already completed, they are hoping to spread the solar revolution even wider. When customers go solar with Green Solar Technologies, they are working with a reliable company that will help them save money and help the planet with American-made panels.

Now more than ever, global awareness of healthier habits should go beyond efforts to prevent coronavirus, and should emphasize helping the environment. From switching to LED lightbulbs at home, purchasing newer and eco-friendlier appliances, avoiding single plastic use, and even switching to solar, these efforts can become part of the norm. As a pandemic is spreading throughout the world, measurements are being made to counteract and eliminate a higher widespread. At the same time, it is crucial to reinforce healthier lifestyles that also allude to the bigger underlying threat to our planet.

