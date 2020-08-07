07.08.2020 01:14:00

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • On August 4, the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for ventilator-related devices to:
    • Lombardi Undersea, for its Subsalve Oxygen Treatment Hood, which is a patient interface intended for helmet-based Non-Invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation, according to clinician-established protocols to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Symptoms resulting from COVID-19. The device is for use with adult patients only in Intensive Care Unit settings.
    • VORTRAN Medical Technology 1, Inc., for its VORTRAN GO2VENT with PEEP Valve, which is intended for use by properly trained personnel to deliver emergency, short term, constant-flow pressure-cycled ventilator support with patients who weigh 10kg or more.
    • Nanotronics Imaging, Inc., for its nHale device, which provides bi-level positive air pressure to support respiratory therapy of spontaneously breathing adults who weigh more than 30kg and who suffer from COVID-19 disease in traditional healthcare facilities (e.g., hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes), private homes, as well as spaces converted for the care of large numbers of COVID-19 patients (e.g., convention centers, university dormitories, motels).
  • On August 5, the FDA issued a Surgical Masks Umbrella Emergency Use Authorization in response to concerns relating to insufficient supply and availability of disposable, single-use surgical masks. As explained in the EUA, surgical masks that meet specific performance requirements are authorized for use in health care settings by health care personnel as personal protective equipment to provide a physical barrier to fluids and particulate materials to prevent exposure to respiratory droplets and large particles during surgical mask shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Testing updates:
    • To date, the FDA has currently authorized 204 tests under EUAs; these include 167 molecular tests, 35 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

Additional Resources:

  • FAQs on Testing for SARS-CoV-2
  • Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised)
  • Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

 

Media Contact: Lee.Herring@fda.hhs.gov
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronavirus-covid-19-update-daily-roundup-301108152.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

