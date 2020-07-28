+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Today, FDA posted the audio and transcript versions of Episode 6 in its new podcast series, FDA Insight, which features Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), in part 2 of a discussion on COVID-19 vaccines. The podcast is hosted by Dr. Anand Shah, FDA's Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs. Part 1 of this discussion, posted July 21, is accessible also in audio and transcript versions as Episode 5.
     
  • FDA issued emergency use authorizations (EUAs) today for two molecular diagnostic tests for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 to:
    • Eli Lilly and Company, for its Lilly SARS-CoV-2 Assay, and
    • Sandia National Laboratories, for its SNL-NM 2019 nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Assay.
       
  • Testing updates:
    • To date, the FDA has currently authorized 193 tests under EUAs; these include 158 molecular tests, 33 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

Additional Resources:

  • FAQs on Testing for SARS-CoV-2
  • Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised)
  • Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Media Contact: Lee.Herring@fda.hhs.gov 
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

 

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronavirus-covid-19-update-daily-roundup-301101653.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

