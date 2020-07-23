+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 01:20:00

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • FDA created a new website section about COVID-19 for people with cancer and health care professionals to highlight FDA resources and how FDA is working diligently to meet the needs of this vulnerable community during this critical time.
     
  • The FDA updated its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Testing for SARS-CoV-2. The revised FAQs now include a list of commercial manufacturers of diagnostic tests that had previously provided notification to FDA under the policy outlined in Section IV.C of the Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests, but that have now been removed from that notification list and should no longer be offering that test. As noted in the guidance, if an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request is not submitted by a commercial manufacturer of a diagnostic test within a reasonable period of time, or if significant problems are identified with such a test that cannot be or have not been addressed in a timely manner, the FDA intends to remove the manufacturer and test from the notification list.
     
  • Testing updates:
    • To date, the FDA has currently authorized 187 tests under EUAs; these include 154 molecular tests, 31 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

Additional Resources:

  • FAQs on Testing for SARS-CoV-2
  • Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised)
  • Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Media Contact: Lee.Herring@fda.hhs.gov 
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronavirus-covid-19-update-daily-roundup-301098419.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 24.00
2.83 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
1.41 %
SGS 2’443.00
1.16 %
Nestle 109.44
1.00 %
Sika 200.90
0.30 %
CS Group 10.08
-0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.90
-1.25 %
Adecco Group 46.86
-1.37 %
The Swatch Grp 193.60
-1.50 %
CieFinRichemont 59.76
-1.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-Opportunitäten
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
22.07.20
Unternehmensbilanzen bremsen den SMI
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
BioNTech-Aktie legt deutlich zu: BioNTech-Impfstoffkandidat fördert Bildung von 'Gedächtniszellen' - Geldmittel über Kapitalerhöhung
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Dow Jones zum Schluss stärker, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams-Aktie legt zu: Anscheinend Umsatz von über 10 Milliarden Euro angepeilt
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung. Die Stimmung an der Wall Street blieb verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB