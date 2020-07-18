18.07.2020 01:08:00

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • As part of the FDA's effort to protect consumers, the agency issued warning letters to operators of two websites (www.hydroxychloroquine-online.com and www.pharmaboosters.com) that market unapproved COVID-19 products. There are currently no FDA-approved drugs to prevent or treat COVID-19. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider. Consumers can visit BeSafeRx to learn about how to safely buy medicine online.
     
  • On July 15, 2020, the agency approved an abbreviated new drug application, or generic, for heparin sodium. This drug is an anti-coagulant to prevent blood clotting. The FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the COVID-19 public health emergency and remains deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public.
     
  • FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations to:
    • Boston Heart Diagnostics for its molecular Boston Heart COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
    • Luminex Corporation for its serology xMAP SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen IgG Assay
       
  • Testing updates:
    • To date, the FDA has currently authorized 184 tests under EUAs; these include 152 molecular tests, 30 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

Additional Resources:

  • FAQs on Testing for SARS-CoV-2
  • Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised)
  • Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Media Contact: Lee.Herring@fda.hhs.gov 
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronavirus-covid-19-update-daily-roundup-301095731.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’449.00
0.91 %
Alcon 55.56
0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 341.40
0.49 %
Givaudan 3’730.00
0.30 %
Nestle 108.74
0.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.70
-1.19 %
Swiss Re 75.82
-1.33 %
The Swatch Grp 196.50
-1.80 %
Adecco Group 45.30
-2.43 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-2.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.07.20
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV
17.07.20
Vontobel: Doppelte Renditechance mit LafargeHolcim, Logitech, Straumann und Temenos
17.07.20
SMI-Anleger schalten einen Gang zurück
17.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Gelingt der Durchbruch über 3’400 Punkte? / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA im Wochenchart blockiert weiter
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steig der Eurokurs wieder über wichtige Marke - zum Franken kaum verändert
Zur Rose übernimmt TeleClinic und vollzieht dafür Kapitalerhöhung - Zur Rose-Aktie mit Gewinnen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO verzeichnet Verluste
Richemont-Aktie abgestraft: Richemont mit Umsatzeinbruch von 47 Prozent
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Britischer Corona-Impfstoff könnte offenbar doppelten Schutz bieten - AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch leichter
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Netflix enttäuscht beim Gewinn - Anleger lassen Netflix-Aktie abstürzen
Wirecard-Skandal: Inhaftierter Manager will kooperieren - Wirecard-Aktie tiefrot
Swisscom verkauft wohl Belgacom-Anteile - Swisscom-Aktie wenig bewegt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich leicht im Plus. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig volatil. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB