Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

The FDA has posted an updated Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) webpage. The webpage provides information about CTAP's purpose, strategy and operations. Specifically, this revised webpage includes a dashboard showing crucial statistics related to the development of potential COVID-19 therapeutics. Also included are key guidance and links for therapeutic developers, researchers, patients and consumers.

Today, the FDA also released a new FDA Voices, titled An Update and Behind the Scenes: FDA's Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, in which agency leaders discuss efforts to leverage cross-agency scientific resources and expertise on COVID-19 therapeutic development and review. There are now more than 510 drug development programs in planning stages for potential therapies for COVID-19, and as of today, the agency has reviewed more than 230 trials of potential therapies for COVID-19.

Today, the FDA also released a new FDA Voices, titled An Update and Behind the Scenes: FDA's Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, in which agency leaders discuss efforts to leverage cross-agency scientific resources and expertise on COVID-19 therapeutic development and review. There are now more than 510 drug development programs in planning stages for potential therapies for COVID-19, and as of today, the agency has reviewed more than 230 trials of potential therapies for COVID-19. The FDA encourages consumers to test their knowledge about the appropriate use of hand sanitizer with this hand sanitizer quiz, posted today. The quiz provides questions and answers to some of the most frequently asked questions related to hand sanitizer. This quiz can help consumers learn how to correctly use hand sanitizer.

As part of the FDA's effort to protect consumers, the agency issued warning letters to the following two firms for selling unapproved products in the United States with false or misleading claims that their products can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19 in people:

with false or misleading claims that their products can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19 in people: Health Beauty Love, which offers tincture products, including "E-Munity," and



Kegan Wellness, which offers products, including "She Vitamin C Tablets," "She+ Tablets", and "Giloe+ Tablets."

There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

Today, the FDA added dexamethasone sodium phosphate to the lists of drugs for temporary compounding by outsourcing facilities and pharmacy compounders during the COVID-19 public health emergency. These updates help address shortages and access concerns affecting some drugs urgently needed for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The updated lists are referenced in the following guidances:

Temporary Policy for Compounding of Certain Drugs for Hospitalized Patients by Outsourcing Facilities During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency



Temporary Policy for Compounding of Certain Drugs for Hospitalized Patients by Pharmacy Compounders not Registered as Outsourcing Facilities During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Guidance for Industry

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 179 tests under EUAs; these include 148 molecular tests, 29 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

Additional Resources:

FAQs on Testing for SARS-CoV-2

Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised)

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Media Contact: Lee.Herring@fda.hhs.gov

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronavirus-covid-19-update-daily-roundup-301093526.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration