Cornerstone Specialty Network Confronts Community Oncology Business Challenges During the COVID-19 Threat

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC, the nation's premier provider of long-term, sustainable value through an aggregated network of community oncology practices, today announced the launch of a suite of offerings to help ensure practice independence and long-term sustainability during the uncertainty associated with the novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented strain on the nation's healthcare system. This includes the economic impact many community oncology practices are confronting as this new normal permeates all aspects of oncology care.

"It's never too soon to re-evaluate practice efficiencies and expenditures during times of uncertainty," said Joel Schaedler, CEO at Cornerstone Specialty Network. "We have developed and executed on offerings that deliver significant value to our members, and we remain committed to independent community oncology practices during this time of crisis."

Cornerstone is focused on four key areas to immediately improve practice efficiencies:

Real Estate Lease Evaluation – Cornerstone has partnered with a leading healthcare real estate firm to provide lease evaluations to identify economic opportunities. Cornerstone will create a free, customized output report that shows areas of long-term savings.

Drug Distribution – Cornerstone has entered into a unique, first-of-its-kind distribution agreement that can provide incremental value on drug purchases for member practices.

Answering Service & Group Discount – Patient concerns around COVID-19 and the lack of available personnel have created issues for answering the increase in patient call volume. Cornerstone has negotiated discounted pricing with a national service provider. Relevant services include: answering service, physician scheduling and patient communication platforms.

Reducing Telecommunication Costs & Introduction of Cloud-Based Digital Signage – Cornerstone has partnered with a major telecommunications company that provides solutions and products across the telecommunications platform. This exclusive partnership leverages aggregation to provide cost savings and 24/7 support through a domestic network of 5,500+ certified field technicians. Cornerstone can provide a free audit of the overall telecommunications expenditures and will create a customized solution to reduce overall costs.

"Community oncology is truly the backbone of cancer care in the United States; our member practices are on the front lines providing the highest quality care to the patients they serve every day," said Bryan Martinez, Chief Commercial Officer at Cornerstone. "These services reinforce our unwavering support of the independent community oncology practice during this unprecedented global event."

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC is the leading provider of long-term, sustainable value through an aggregated network of Community Oncology practices. Founded in 2016, Cornerstone Specialty Network's mission is to provide value to Community Oncology practices in order to help maximize the quality of patient care. Through network aggregation, Cornerstone Specialty Network delivers value-added opportunities that support independence and long-term sustainability for community oncology practices. For more information, please visit our website at cornerstoneoncology.com.

Media Contact:

Email: info@cornerstoneonc.com

Related Images

cornerstone-specialty-network-llc.jpg

Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cornerstone-specialty-network-confronts-community-oncology-business-challenges-during-the-covid-19-threat-301041022.html

SOURCE Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC