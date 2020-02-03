TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Cancer Prevention Month , the crowdfunding platform Move Your Mountain announced it will waive all processing fees for clients that establish fundraising campaigns for cancer-related issues during the month of February.

Move Your Mountain, which was recently acquired by Cornerstone Payment Systems , a leading independent sales organization in the merchant processing industry, connects individuals to the heartbeat of their community with unique tools and passionate outreach.

"There are many burdens borne by families facing cancer," said Nick Logan, CEO of Cornerstone Payment Systems. "One of these is the financial impact on the patient and their loved ones. It is our hope that allowing families to raise vitally needed support without processing fees will help to provide the most money from each campaign."

Move Your Mountain was founded in 2014 and allows individuals to set up campaigns with no deadlines or penalties, free of charge and with a lower fee deducted per donation in comparison to other popular crowd-funding platforms.

For information, visit https://moveyourmountain.org/ .

About Cornerstone Payment Systems

Cornerstone Payment Systems is one of the nation's leading Christian owned and operated independent sales organizations in the merchant processing industry. Working with leading ministries and businesses nationwide, Cornerstone Payment Systems serves clients with shared values by restricting processing credit card transactions for certain objectionable businesses. For information, visit cornerstonepaymentsystems.com .

Media Contact:

Heidi McDow, 972-267-1111

heidi@alarryross.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cornerstone-payment-systems-waives-move-your-mountain-fees-for-national-cancer-prevention-month-300997954.html

SOURCE Cornerstone Payment Systems