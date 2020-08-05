05.08.2020 20:15:00

CorMatrix® Cardiovascular, Inc. Receives European Community and U.S. Patent Claim Allowances for Polymer Drug Delivery Prostheses

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CorMatrix® Cardiovascular, Inc., (www.cormatrix.com) a leading developer of regenerative biomaterial compositions and medical devices, today announced European Patent Office patent claim allowances for European Community (EC) Patent Application Nos. 15 902 462.9 and 15 886 687.1, and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office patent claim allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 16/531,263, which are directed to synthetic polymer drug delivery prostheses comprising unique biodegradable, non-inflammatory poly(glycerol sebacate) (PGS) particulate and sheet structures. The degradable polymer drug delivery prostheses are adapted to administer various drugs, such as antibiotics and anti-inflammatories, and biologically active agents, such as growth factors, to target tissue.

The European and U.S. Patent allowances will further enhance CorMatrix's growing synthetic polymer and ECM (Extracellular Matrix) delivery platforms, which, in addition to PGS, includes poly(urethane urea), polylactide (PLA), poly(e-caprolactone) (PCL) and polyglycolide (PLGA) compositions and structures. 

CorMatrix's current synthetic polymer and ECM delivery platforms comprise over one-hundred and twenty (120) issued U.S. and foreign patents, and over thirty (30) pending U.S. and foreign patent applications.

"As a cardiovascular regenerative company, the addition of various polymers to our portfolio will substantially add to the breadth and latitude of our capabilities. Future devices from CorMatrix will be combinations of our substantial ECM capabilities and beneficial polymers also directing them additionally towards drug delivery," said Robert Matheny, MD, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of CorMatrix.

Doug Boyd, MD, Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery at East Carolina University Medical Center added, "Several companies are using biodegradable polymers with drugs attached to deliver a localized vascular effect. You can see this in the vascular stenting business and drug-coated balloons to prevent restenosis. These patents will allow for the development of these devices for open and percutaneous surgeries for all kinds of heart and vascular diseases."

About CorMatrix

CorMatrix® Cardiovascular, Inc. was founded in 2001 as a privately held medical device company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative biomaterial devices that harness the body's own innate ability to repair damaged heart tissue. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company is currently researching, developing and commercializing a platform technology known as CorMatrix ECM® for regenerative heart valves and heart failure indications with U.S. clearance and ongoing clinical trials. With significant patent protection, CorMatrix is poised to successfully expand its current line of products. For more information, visit www.cormatrix.com. 

For More Information,

Contact: Robert Matheny, MD

Rmatheny@cormatrix.com

SOURCE CorMatrix® Cardiovascular, Inc.

