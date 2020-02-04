04.02.2020 13:10:00

Coretex Launches CoreHub at World of Concrete

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coretex, a global leader in fleet management solutions, announced its CoreHub™ integrated IoT solution at World of Concrete 2020, the industry's premier event for 60,000 international concrete and masonry professionals, being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 4-7.

Coretex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Coretex)

Coretex is a developer of cloud-based visualization software that helps fleets worldwide turn rich data into automated business intelligence. CoreHub connects an in-vehicle IoT hub with wireless sensors throughout the vehicle to collect and present information about the driver, asset and load – providing a full digital view of supply chain operations.

"We are excited to introduce our new CoreHub solution with real-time tracking and auto-statusing features. Now, key personnel can see at any given point in time how many concrete mixer trucks are ticketed, en route to a job, waiting on site, pouring, and traveling back to their plants," said Dean Marris, Co-Founder and EVP of Coretex. "Our 'truck area network' technology utilizes self-installed wireless drum rotation and water add meter sensors to optimize fleet deliveries at an attractive price point for customers."

CoreHub also provides a comprehensive "birth certificate" of concrete, including this valuable sensor data about the mix, water added at the slump stand and job site, and time to pour. The documentation allows suppliers to verify and prove to contractors that their concrete was delivered on time and according to specification.

Coretex solutions collect data from disparate sources and integrate with leading fleet management systems to replay trips, define and manage geofences, control assets, monitor driver behavior, and maintain service records.

To learn more about Coretex, visit us booth #N1444 located in the Technology for Construction Pavilion or schedule a demo at www.coretex.com/products/industry/construction

About Coretex
Coretex delivers compliance and fleet management solutions to more than 70,000 connected vehicles in construction, commercial freight, cold chain, waste and recycling industries. Coretex's cloud-based visualization platform helps customers worldwide turn rich data into automated business intelligence supporting safer, greener, and more productive business outcomes. Coretex is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand with offices in the US and Australia. For more information, visit www.coretex.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coretex-launches-corehub-at-world-of-concrete-300998003.html

SOURCE Coretex

