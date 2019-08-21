CorePower Yoga to Open Third Studio in Raleigh Area

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CorePower Yoga, America's leading yoga studio, is expanding its presence in the Triangle later this year with a new studio opening in North Raleigh's Stonehenge Market. This will be the third location in the region, making it even more convenient for students to experience the community, consistency in practice, and the variety of classes offered at CorePower Yoga's fitness studios.

The North Raleigh location will be open seven days a week with classes offered throughout the day, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.North Raleigh's CorePower Yoga is approximately 3,870 square feet and will be equipped with two large studios and men's and women's spa-inspired changing rooms, showers, vanity areas and lockers.

Five class formats will be offered including CorePower Yoga 1, CorePower Yoga 2, Hot Power Fusion, Yoga Sculpt and CoreRestore. Formats range in style, difficulty and flow to fit every experience level. All classes are designed to fire up strength, ignite intention and build the core.

"We are very excited to open a third studio in the region later this year and look forward to celebrating this milestone with energetic yogis in the community," said Kathleen Schauer, Area Manager for CorePower Yoga. "Since opening our first Raleigh studio in 2015, we've seen tremendous participation and support and we love how dedicated our students are to experiencing the magic of yoga through a powerful, purposeful and fun workout. Construction begins on our new location this month and we look forward to sharing our progress, the grand opening date and special membership deals with our fans."

The North Raleigh CorePower Yoga is located near Harris Teeter at 7504 Creedmoor Road. The studio will offer free classes during a ten-day preview period prior to its grand opening in November. Beyond the preview period, new students always receive their first week of classes for free, allowing them to sample the different formats offered.

"Our preview period is a great time for interested students to try our classes and experience the variety of workouts we offer. Everyone comes to yoga for different reasons and we have something for everybody," said Schauer. "In addition, they get to observe the community they will become a part of, and experience how our instructors provide consistency and accountability in their practice."

The other two Raleigh-area CorePower Yoga studios are located in Cameron Village and Cary at Waverly Place. CorePower also plans to open a studio in Chapel Hill this winter. CorePower Yoga Black Tag Members are able to practice at any of the studios in North Carolina, as well as the 200 plus CorePower Yoga studios around the country.

In the months leading up to the new studio's opening, CorePower Yoga is hosting a series of free yoga events in Raleigh to allow yoga fans to meet teachers and sample CorePower formats. To learn more about our free events, special pre-opening membership deals, and our other Raleigh studios, visit http://bit.ly/CPYinfoRDU or follow CorePower Yoga North Carolina on Facebook and Instagram @CorePowerYogaNC. If you are interested in teaching at our North Raleigh studio, email teach@level4yoga.com.

About CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga strives to show the world the incredible, life-changing things that happen when an intense workout is rooted in the mindfulness of yoga. Through a variety of yoga classes, convenient times and more than 200 studio locations, CorePower Yoga provides a highly intense and incredibly mindful form of fitness.

The beautiful, spa-like studios are built to meet the highest standards of service and quality. For more information, visit corepoweryoga.com.

