12.01.2020

CoreMedia Appoints Jim Stirewalt to Role of Chief Revenue Officer

ARLINGTON, Va. and HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the content management and experience orchestration platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced the promotion of Jim Stirewalt to the global role of Chief Revenue Officer. Stirewalt, who came to CoreMedia after executive leadership roles at both SAP and IBM, was formerly the company's SVP and General Manager for the Americas.

Stirewalt will be directly responsible for managing all of CoreMedia's global revenue generating functions including Sales, Pre-Sales, Partner Management and Professional Services activities.

This move builds on CoreMedia's recent acquisition by global private equity firm, OpenGate Capital, which will allow the company to dramatically impact the long-term product roadmap, drive market penetration and deliver accelerated customer ROI.

"Jim has extensive experience developing company-wide revenue generation processes and is an excellent fit for this critical role at CoreMedia," said Soeren Stamer, CEO of CoreMedia. "This new appointment is a natural transition for our business and fits squarely into our broader growth plan with OpenGate Capital."

The company expects this move to open up significant new opportunities for their flagship solution, CoreMedia Content Cloud. CoreMedia Content Cloud enables businesses to deliver highly personalized customer experiences to any digital channel. More advanced than a CMS and more flexible than a closed DXP, it is an agile, best-of-breed content management solution. Marketers, merchandisers, and developers work collaboratively and efficiently on omnichannel experiences that drive engagement, increase loyalty, improve brand visibility, and boost revenue.

"It's exciting to be part of a company that's truly on the move, poised for significant growth in the US and globally," said Stirewalt. "Over the first 9 months of my journey I had the honor of leading CoreMedia's Americas business to redefine our go-to-market strategy and build a world-class team. Now, I look forward to opening my aperture to a global view where we will concentrate on delivering unrivaled value through the entire lifecycle – from the first interaction, through the client's solution evaluation and then through value realization and continual optimization."

About CoreMedia
CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're all about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information or to set up a demo, visit www.coremedia.com or follow us on Twitter @contentcloud.

