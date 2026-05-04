Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’003 -1.0%  SPI 18’393 -0.9%  Dow 48’942 -1.1%  DAX 23’991 -1.2%  Euro 0.9165 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’764 -2.0%  Gold 4’524 -1.9%  Bitcoin 62’928 2.5%  Dollar 0.7839 0.4%  Öl 114.1 4.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882GameStop2274310Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Alcon stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Infineon verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Ballard Power stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: Logitech verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Corebridge Financial Aktie NET0COREBR01

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.05.2026 23:14:58

Corebridge Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Insurance company Corebridge Financial (CRBG) on Monday reported first-quarter results, with net loss narrowing from last year.

Net loss for the quarter was $53 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with a loss of $664 million, or $1.19 per share, in the prior-year period.

The improvement was largely due to realized gains related to Fortitude Re embedded derivatives, compared with losses in the year-ago period.

Adjusted after-tax operating income declined to $501 million from $570 million last year, while operating earnings per share increased to $1.05 from $1.02.

Premiums and deposits decreased 10% to $8.01 billion from $8.92 billion a year ago.

Nachrichten zu Corebridge Financial

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Corebridge Financial

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen