Corebridge Financial Aktie NET0COREBR01
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04.05.2026 23:14:58
Corebridge Q1 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - Insurance company Corebridge Financial (CRBG) on Monday reported first-quarter results, with net loss narrowing from last year.
Net loss for the quarter was $53 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with a loss of $664 million, or $1.19 per share, in the prior-year period.
The improvement was largely due to realized gains related to Fortitude Re embedded derivatives, compared with losses in the year-ago period.
Adjusted after-tax operating income declined to $501 million from $570 million last year, while operating earnings per share increased to $1.05 from $1.02.
Premiums and deposits decreased 10% to $8.01 billion from $8.92 billion a year ago.
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