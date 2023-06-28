Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'184 0.4%  SPI 14'728 0.5%  Dow 33'853 -0.2%  DAX 15'949 0.6%  Euro 0.9789 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'345 0.9%  Gold 1'908 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27'040 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8964 0.3%  Öl 73.6 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Goldman Sachs besorgt wegen Immobilienmarkt - und Elon Musk trägt eine Mitschuld
Börsen-Altstar Mark Mobius gibt konkrete Finanztipps: So würde er jetzt eine Million an der Börse investieren
Tesla nach wie vor Auto-Aktie und keine KI-Aktie: Morgan Stanley-Analyst erklärt warum
Die Angst vor einer Rezession steigt: Warum Analysten verstärkt auf den Swiss Market Index setzen
Die besten Cannabis-Aktien kaufen: So profitieren Sie vom Marihuana-Boom
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Logitech2575132ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
29.06.2023 00:35:00

Core Sound Imaging's Studycast Integration Program impacts hospital workflows

[Health System in New York City pilots the Studycast Integration Program using Us2.ai's complete echo AI tools for automating echo measurements. Core Sound Imaging's Studycast Integration Program has been designed to deliver a frictionless workflow for AI tools.]

RALEIGH, N.C., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Sound Imaging, Inc., creators of the Studycast® system, and Us2.ai (http://us2.ai) are pleased to announce that the Mount Sinai Health System will pilot the Studycast Integration Program. Through this program, Mount Sinai will continue using the Studycast system for echocardiogram viewing and reporting, but will now benefit from the automated integration of Us2.ai for analysis. Directly within the Studycast interface, the Us2.ai analysis data will be presented to the Studycast user and can be reviewed and applied selectively, or in its entirety, to the Studycast worksheet and report. This integration is vendor-neutral and ready out-of-the-box, offering a distinctive solution for those seeking to incorporate AI into their clinical workflow.

StudycastbyCSI (PRNewsfoto/Core Sound Imaging, Inc.)

Health System in New York City pilots the Studycast Integration Program using Us2.ai's complete echo AI tools.

"We have been using the Studycast system to document echocardiograms for more than a decade. This new ability to turn on an integration with Us2.ai and evaluate how AI can impact our echo workflow is significant," said Dr. Jeff Bander, Chief of Cardiology at Mount Sinai West.

The Studycast Integration Program, first announced in May of this year, enables users to exchange medical images and data with vendors and include AI-generated data in Studycast worksheets and reports. This new development aims to bring the powerful measurement and analysis capabilities of today's AI offerings to Studycast clients in an efficient and accessible workflow.

"We are excited to bring this pilot program to New York where hospitals can benefit from these additional tools to evaluate AI offerings and their workflow impacts," said Alyssa Letteri, Product Manager at Core Sound Imaging.

The Studycast Integration Program, which was previewed at the ASE meeting in National Harbor this past weekend, will be publicly released on July 8. Nearly one dozen other hospitals and clinics have already enrolled and will benefit from this new frictionless workflow. For more information about the Studycast Integration Program, visit:  https://www.corestudycast.com/studycast-integration-program/

 About Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

Since 2007, Core Sound Imaging has provided leading-edge solutions for the medical imaging workflow, including image storage, a zero-footprint viewer, and a robust suite of interpretation and structured reporting tools. The company's flagship solution, the Studycast system, is currently used by hospitals, private practices, clinical research labs, and education programs in 49 US states and territories and 7 countries.

About Us2.ai

Us2.ai uses machine learning to automate the fight against heart disease. The company's software tools improve clinical decision making and cardiovascular research for clinical trials using echocardiography, the safest and most common cardiac imaging modality. Us2.ai connects institutions and imaging labs around the world on a platform of ready to use automation tools for view classification, segmentation and federated learning across diverse, anonymous patient and disease cohorts. Us2.ai is a fast-growing startup backed by Sequoia India and EDBI. More information on us2.ai website

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-sound-imagings-studycast-integration-program-impacts-hospital-workflows-301866382.html

SOURCE Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

Inside Trading & Investment

28.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
28.06.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care unter Druck
28.06.23 SMI vor freundlichem Handelsauftakt
28.06.23 Börse Aktuell – Die Angst vor einer Rezession wächst
27.06.23 Julius Bär: 11.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
27.06.23 Rekordauftrag für Airbus
27.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'630.05 19.97 BTSSMU
Short 11'888.38 13.64 6SSMPU
Short 12'323.74 8.87 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'183.55 28.06.2023 17:30:36
Long 10'697.46 18.64 XDSSMU
Long 10'488.49 13.81 V3SSMU
Long 10'031.04 8.87 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: Swiss Life bleibt mit IFRS-Anpassung auf Kurs
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS will wohl mehr als die Hälfte der CS-Belegschaft abbauen - CS-Schweiz-Geschäft könnte wohl absorbiert werden
Die Angst vor einer Rezession steigt: Warum Analysten verstärkt auf den Swiss Market Index setzen
Stadler Rail-Aktie dennoch höher: Stadler Rail verliert möglicherweise Tiroler Wasserstoffzug-Projekt
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie fester: Michael Aldwell übernimmt Führung der Seefracht-Sparte
SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- DAX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Enormes Kurspotenzial bei Tesla-Aktie? Weshalb Analysten die Tesla-Aktie bei 335 US-Dollar sehen
NVIDIA-Aktie und andere KI-Halbleiteraktien an der NASDAQ unter Druck: Möglicher US-Bann für KI-Chipexporte nach China
Meyer Burger-Aktie leichter: Meyer Burger zeigt Interesse an neuen deutschen Investitionshilfen
Tesla-Konkurrent Lordstown Motors beantragt Insolvenz und verklagt Foxconn: Lordstown-Aktie fällt an der NASDA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit