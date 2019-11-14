+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 02:00:00

Core Scientific opens world-class blockchain hosting facility in Calvert City, KY

BELLEVUE, Washington, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific www.corescientific.com today announced that it has opened a new large-scale Blockchain facility in Calvert City, Kentucky. Creating many construction and high-tech jobs, Core Scientific is breathing new life into a steel mill facility that closed in 2016. The premium blockchain facility, with purpose-designed buildings that are thermodynamically engineered for high efficiency and temperature management, has already deployed more than 30MW of customer blockchain servers, with 125MW total power ready-now.

Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, Core Scientific believes AI and blockchain are changing the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries.

The facility in Calvert City is a high-density datacenter that extends the Core Scientific footprint to more than 250MW of capacity across five datacenters, with a further 400MW under LOI. "We are investing in the infrastructure and software solutions that help our customers maximize the performance of their servers," said Kevin Turner, CEO of Core Scientific. "Our goal is to provide the optimized environment for the latest generation of blockchain servers, and create capacity for global customers to securely host in the stable US market."

Core Scientific has a proven pedigree for hosting blockchain infrastructure for enterprise customers, with facilities that are strategically located for energy pricing, geopolitical and regulatory stability, and extreme weather mitigation. This expansion into Kentucky is in partnership with TVA and Jackson Purchase for power supply, and with outstanding local contractors including Murtco, Collier Electric, Barnhart Crane, Manpower and Belyea Corporation. The site is 49% non-emitting power generation!

"Our software solutions and optimization technology means that our customers earn more with Core," said Kevin Turner. "As one of the largest blockchain hosting providers in the USA we are trusted by large-scale partners around the world to deliver optimized solutions."

About Core Scientific, https://www.corescientific.com/

With a team that has a multi-year blockchain success story, Core Scientific provides custom hosting solutions at scale. Core Scientific is pioneering new innovations and best practices in the AI and Blockchain landscape.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815623/Core_Scientific_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Core Scientific

