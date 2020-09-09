+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
09.09.2020 12:45:00

Core Real Estate Capital Names Tom Sarko Chief Compliance Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Real Estate Capital ("CREC" or "the firm"), a private commercial real estate investor, today announced it has appointed Thomas Sarko as Chief Compliance Officer. Reporting to Jeff Coopersmith, CEO, Mr. Sarko will be responsible for overseeing the firm's entire compliance program. His primary focus will be on overseeing compliance within the organization, and ensuring compliance with laws, regulatory requirements, policies and procedures.

With more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management, CREC specializes in multifamily real estate investments in secondary and tertiary cities throughout the United States.

Mr. Sarko has over 20 years of experience as an attorney and compliance professional in the financial services industry. He comes to CREC with extensive experience in the areas of regulatory compliance and risk management for broker dealers and investment advisers. Most recently, he was a compliance manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he primarily supported their institutional sales, U.S. mutual fund and ETF distribution, and global liquidity businesses. Prior to that, he served as an enforcement attorney with a state securities regulator, the Ohio Division of Securities. He also served as a compliance attorney with a third-party mutual fund service provider.

Mr. Sarko received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Dayton and a law degree from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He is a licensed attorney in Ohio and holds FINRA Series 7 and 24 licenses. In addition, Mr. Sarko is a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with over 28 years of active and reserve service.    

"Despite the disruptions of this year, CREC's team, along with our activity, is growing, and it is more important than ever that we expand in a measured, controlled manner with appropriate oversight," said Mr. Coopersmith. "Tom's expertise in all aspects of compliance and regulatory matters will be invaluable in that regard, and we welcome him to our firm."

About Core Real Estate Capital

Core Real Estate Capital (CREC) is a private commercial real estate investor. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm invests through institutional funds and private placements and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in the multifamily and senior housing sectors in secondary and tertiary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has completed 49 investments across 16 states. For more information, visit www.corerecap.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz
Lambert & Co.
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-real-estate-capital-names-tom-sarko-chief-compliance-officer-301126114.html

SOURCE Core Real Estate Capital

