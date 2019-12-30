30.12.2019 23:35:00

Core Laboratories' Fourth Quarter 2019 Webcast At 7:30 a.m. CST / 2:30 p.m. CET On January 30, 2020

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Laboratories (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext Amsterdam: "CLB NA") will broadcast its fourth quarter 2019 conference call over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. CST / 2:30 p.m. CET on January 30, 2020. 

David Demshur, CEO, Larry Bruno, President, Chris Hill, CFO, and Gwen Schreffler, SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will discuss financial and operating results.  An earnings press release will be issued after market close on January 29th and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.corelab.com.

To participate in the live webcast, simply log on to www.corelab.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.  For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, a Podcast will be available immediately following the conference call and a replay will be available on Core's website shortly after the call which will remain on the site for 10 days.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, please contact Elizabeth Blanchard at elizabeth.blanchard@corelab.com for the dial-in number.

Core Laboratories N.V. (www.corelab.com) is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance.  The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

Core Laboratories N.V. logo (PRNewsFoto/Core Laboratories N.V.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/core-laboratories-fourth-quarter-2019-webcast-at-730-am-cst--230-pm-cet-on-january-30-2020-300979963.html

SOURCE Core Laboratories N.V.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Neue Details: Betrug bei kanadischer Bitcoin-Börse QuadrigaCX?
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
Börsenjahr 2020: Viele Investoren machen sich Sorgen - zu Unrecht?
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Setzt sich der Erholungskurs der Emerging Markets 2020 fort? - Das meinen Experten
Die teuersten Konzerne der Welt: Nestlé vom Börsenwert her europaweit an der Spitze
Die besten Reisepässe des Jahrzehnts - der Aufstieg der Freiheitssuchenden
Bank von Litauen will eigene Krypto-Coins herausbringen
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;