Corcept Reports Positive Phase 2 BELLA Results For Lifyorl In Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) reported positive results from Part A of its Phase 2 BELLA trial evaluating Lifyoril (relacorilant) in combination with nab-paclitaxel and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a form of the disease that is difficult to treat after standard platinum-based therapies stop working.

Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer occurs when the disease returns or progresses within six months of platinum-based treatment, leaving patients with limited treatment options and generally poor outcomes.

The BELLA study enrolled 95 patients and evaluated Lifyorli combined with chemotherapy and bevacizumab. The combination achieved a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 7.2 months and an objective response rate (ORR) of 59%. Median overall survival had not yet been reached at the time of analysis, with 88% of patients alive at six months.

The strongest results were observed in patients who had previously received bevacizumab. In this subgroup, median PFS was 8.1 months, ORR was 66% and 91% of patients were alive at six months.

The safety profile was consistent with the known effects of the individual medicines in the regimen, and the company reported no new safety signals. Common side effects included neutropenia, anemia, nausea, fatigue, nail disorders and peripheral neuropathy.

Lifyoril is the first FDA-approved selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist and is currently approved in combination with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Corcept said the BELLA findings provide additional evidence supporting the use of glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist in ovarian cancer treatment.

The company plans to present the full BELLA Part A results at a medical conference next year while continuing development of relacorilant across multiple cancer types.

CORT has traded between $28.66 and $126.38 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (October 23, 2026) at $85.86, down 20.13%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $88.00, up 2.49%.