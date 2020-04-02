Corby's Canadian Whiskies Earn Acclaim on Global Stage

TORONTO, April 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited has once again shown its expertise in crafting fine Canadian whisky, having been adorned with four notable awards and a number of gold medals at the 2020 World Whiskies Awards.

On the strength of the four awards — led by J.P. Wiser's Alumni Series Whisky crafted in honour of Hockey Hall of Famer Darryl Sittler, named the World's Best Canadian Blended Whisky — Corby / Hiram Walker & Sons was also named the Distiller of the Year in the Icons of Whisky – Rest of World category.

"Corby continues to establish itself as Canada's premier crafter of fine whisky," says Keeshan Selvakumar, Brand Director, Canadian Whisky. "We are proud of the strong portfolio of exceptional whiskies we have developed across our brands. They are a clear reflection of the passion and innovation that happens in our distillery, resulting in a beautiful whisky in each bottle."

Presented by TheDrinksReport.com, the World Whiskies Awards select the very best whiskies from around the world among the internationally recognized styles. Judging was conducted in early February by 50 industry experts from around the world. Recognition by the World Whiskies Awards rewards and promotes the world's best whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe.

TheDrinksReport.com is the world's no.1 online resource for drinks professionals.

In addition to the formal awards, Master Blender Dr. Don Livermore was given a "Highly Commended" designation in the Master Distiller/Blender of the Year for the Rest of World region.

"Canadian whisky is the most innovative, adaptable and creative style of whisky in the world," Dr. Livermore said. "Like the country they come from, Canadian whiskies are diverse. We start with quality ingredients from our farmers then our team comes together to make it a great whisky. We have done it a lot over the years, and I am proud of the work we do."

The 2020 World Whiskies Awards winners from Corby are (with the judges' notation):

Best Canadian Blended — J.P. Wiser's Alumni Whisky Series: Darryl Sittler

"Dark amber in colour. Nose is quite oaky, herbal, lots of tobacco. Palate is dark caramel. Very little spice. Pleasant. Finish is medium length, peppery. Semi sweet on the nose with a vanilla backbone. Integrated and smooth on the palate. Very good rye notes, grassy on the finish with a splash of citrus."

Best Canadian Blended Limited Release — J.P. Wiser's 23 Year Old Cask Strength Blend

"Bright amber colour. A polished nose with beautiful rye grains, burnt caramel, mint and clotted cream. The palate brings toffee, more mint and dark chocolate, with a late blast of chest-warming spices. Finish is long and spicy. Very well balanced."

Best Canadian Corn — J.P. Wiser's 18 Years Old

"Medium golden colour. Wood smoke, barbecue, corn on the cob. Delicious palate, full bodied with rich maple sugar. Bright, buttery. Spicy flavour but not overly complex. A well-balanced sweet corn whisky."

Best Canadian Rye — Lot No. 40 Cask Strength: Third Edition

"Dark amber colour. Aromas of rum and raisin. Lots of rye character that is polished on the nose but sizzles on the palate. Dates, dark rum, fruitcake, rye spice and brown sugar. Finish is oaky."

Gold Medals

Canadian Blended (12 Years & Under) – Alumni Whisky Series: Paul Coffey

Canadian Blended (No Age Statement) – J.P. Wiser's Triple Barrel Rye

Canadian Blended (No Age Statement) – Gooderham & Worts Four Grain

Canadian Blended Limited Release (13 to 20 Years) – Gooderham & Worts 49 Wellington

Canadian Blended Limited Release (13 to 20 Years) – Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish

Canadian Rye (No Age Statement) – Lot No. 40 Cask Strength: Third Edition

Canadian Rye (No Age Statement) – Lot No. 40

Corby's Canadian whisky brands are produced at the Hiram Walker & Sons distillery in Windsor, Ont. Corby's award-winning whiskies are entirely Canadian-made from local grains.

For a complete list of winners in the 2020 World Whiskies Awards, please visit http://www.worldwhiskiesawards.com/winner/Whisky/2020/taste.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications