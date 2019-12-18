18.12.2019 23:45:00

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Update to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A, CSW.B) Board of Directors announced today that, following retirement from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard North America and Pernod Ricard USA, Paul Duffy has also retired from his position as a director of Corby, effective December 15, 2019.  A successor Pernod Ricard nominee director will be announced in due course.

"Paul's insight and guidance have been invaluable in helping to guide the Company over the past three years," said George McCarthy, Chair of the Corby Board of Directors. "I'd like to thank Paul for his contributions to the Corby Board, congratulate him on an extensive and successful career spanning 25 years with the Pernod Ricard Group and wish him all the best in his retirement."

About Corby
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B.  For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

