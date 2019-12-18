Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Announces Update to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A, CSW.B) Board of Directors announced today that, following retirement from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard North America and Pernod Ricard USA, Paul Duffy has also retired from his position as a director of Corby, effective December 15, 2019. A successor Pernod Ricard nominee director will be announced in due course.

"Paul's insight and guidance have been invaluable in helping to guide the Company over the past three years," said George McCarthy, Chair of the Corby Board of Directors. "I'd like to thank Paul for his contributions to the Corby Board, congratulate him on an extensive and successful career spanning 25 years with the Pernod Ricard Group and wish him all the best in his retirement."

