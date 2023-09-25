Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Corbion NV Aktie [Valor: 22597845 / ISIN: NL0010583399]
26.09.2023 00:15:00

Corbion launches AlgaPrime™ DHA P3, addressing the demand for sustainable active nutrition in the pet food industry

Corbion NV
28.67 CHF -0.21%
DATE September 26, 2023
   

Corbion launches AlgaPrime™ DHA P3, addressing the demand for sustainable active nutrition in the pet food industry

AlgaPrime™ DHA P3 offers pet food manufacturers higher levels of DHA while reducing dependency on scarce traditional omega-3 sources.

Corbion, the global market leader in algae-based feed ingredients, announced today the launch of its new AlgaPrime™ DHA P3, a high-performance omega-3 ingredient enabling pet food manufacturers to enhance the nutritional profile of their products and boost DHA levels reducing dependency on marine-based resources and positively impacting their carbon footprint.

Produced via microalgae precision fermentation, AlgaPrime™ DHA P3 helps meet increasing consumer demand for more sustainable pet food ingredients, as nearly 70% of pet owners worldwide express concern about nutrition, climate change and a desire to make a positive impact on the environment through their everyday actions.

The ingredient supports manufacturers in their efforts to overcome the most common challenges of omega-3 DHA inclusion, as it provides the highest level of DHA on the market in biomass powder form (35% DHA), enabling flexibility for nutritionists and developers in working with higher DHA inclusions for added nutritional value, while advancing the sustainability of pet diets. In addition, it is stabilized with a natural antioxidant system. AlgaPrime™ DHA P3 is suitable for dry, wet, and injection-mold applications, allowing efficient access to, and use of, long-chain omega-3s.

"The launch of AlgaPrime™ DHA P3 furthers Corbion’s mission to preserve what matters by offering sustainable ingredients for healthier people, pets, and the planet,” said Tim Rutten, Vice President at Corbion Algae Ingredients. "We believe this breakthrough ingredient will play an important role in meeting the growing need for better nutrition and more sustainable solutions, while delivering value across the pet industry.”

AlgaPrime™ DHA P3 is sustainably produced in closed fermentation tanks where cane sugars are transformed into omega-3-rich algae powered by a renewable energy source. The unique production process and innovation opens new opportunities for DHA health benefits, sustainability, and vegan claims while delivering stability and palatability.


For more information about AlgaPrime™ DHA P3 and where to purchase, please contact
algaprime@rfbinder.com

About Corbion

Corbion is a sustainable ingredients company dedicated to preserving what matters, including food and food production, health, and the planet. We specialize in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, food preservation solutions, functional blends, and algae ingredients, using our deep application and product knowledge to propel nature’s ingenuity through science. With more than a century of experience, we continue working side-by-side with our customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Leveraging our advanced capabilities in fermentation and preservation technology, we help customers differentiate their products in diverse markets ranging from food and animal nutrition to home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2022, Corbion generated annual sales of €1,457.9 million with a workforce of 2,601 FTEs. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

For more information, please contact:

Press:
Erica Franco, Global Marketing & Communications Manager
algaprime@rfbinder.com
+31 6 46941208

Analysts and investors:
Peter Kazius, Director Investor Relations
+31(0)6 55409706

 

Attachment


