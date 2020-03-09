Corban University Announces Nursing Partnership with George Fox University

SALEM, Ore., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corban University recently announced a new opportunity for students to earn their bachelor's in nursing, in partnership with George Fox University.

Students will be able to complete their first two years of coursework at Corban University, earning an Associate of Science degree. They will then complete two years of upper-division nursing courses through George Fox University School of Nursing, along with practicums at area health facilities, and graduate with a four-year bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree.

Up to 15 seats in George Fox's nursing program (which is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and is approved by the Oregon State Board of Nursing) will be reserved each year specifically for Corban students, beginning in Fall 2022, streamlining the process for students to earn their nursing degree.

Students will benefit from rigorous coursework in the medical sciences at Corban, in addition to a core Bible curriculum, and will have the opportunity to remain closely connected with the Corban community during all four years of their education, with options to live on campus and continue taking Corban electives. Meanwhile, they'll take upper-division courses with expert George Fox nursing faculty and complete practicums at health facilities including Salem Health Hospitals & Clinics (Salem, Ore.) and Santiam Hospital (Stayton, Ore.).

Dr. Thomas Cornman, Provost of Corban University, says, "This opportunity will combine two key elements our students are seeking: a quality, biblically-based education with a strong Christian community, and a streamlined path toward a highly-demanded career. We're excited to partner with such a prestigious institution as George Fox to equip students who will make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ in the field of nursing."

Dr. Christina Cooper, Department Chair for Math, Science, & Kinesiology at Corban, says, "Corban already benefits from a strong biology department with exceptional faculty and hands-on research and internship opportunities. This new partnership will utilize our current offerings while providing an additional track for our students to pursue in the health field. I'm thrilled that Corban can be a part of providing graduates to fill these high-demand positions."

Corban's decision to provide a nursing track option arose from increasing demand, both from prospective students and from employers in today's marketplace. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for registered nurses are projected to increase by 12% between 2018 and 2028 (the average national for job growth is just 5%).

While the Corban/George Fox nursing track will not be available to transfer students due to the 2-year cohort model, incoming freshmen for Fall 2020 are encouraged to apply to Corban University now. https://www.corban.edu/

About Corban: Corban is a private Christian university with an 85-year history of educating students who will make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ. Situated on a beautiful forested hillside overlooking Oregon's capital, Corban is only an hour from Portland, the Cascade Mountains, and the Oregon coast. Academic excellence at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels, as well as online, prepares students for careers as business leaders, educators, medical professionals, politicians, ministry leaders, and more. Expert faculty, a tight-knit community, and opportunities for local and global engagement provide for students' growth both in and beyond the classroom.

About George Fox University: George Fox is Oregon's nationally recognized Christian university, providing students with personal attention, global opportunities to learn and serve, and a supportive community that encourages academic rigor and spiritual growth. At George Fox, each student is known—personally, academically, and spiritually.

Learn more about George Fox's nursing program: https://www.georgefox.edu/nursing/index.html

