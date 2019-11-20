COR Medspa in Denville, NJ, Offering Advanced Skin Tightening with Morpheus8 Microneedling with Radiofrequency (RF) Energy

DENVILLE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State-of-the-art aesthetic and wellness provider COR Medspa is thrilled to offer Morpheus8, an advanced microneedling with radiofrequency (RF) energy treatment that can help patients achieve smoother, firmer, younger-looking skin anywhere on the body with minimal to no downtime.

Morpheus8 penetrates the skin more deeply than any other microneedling device on the market, stimulating the skin with a potent combination of microneedling and radiofrequency energy to deliver impressive improvements to the skin, including a smoother and tighter jawline, jowls, or turkey neck. Morpheus8 also helps to smooth and tighten delicate undereye skin and "smoker's lines" around the mouth.

Suitable for almost all skin types, Morpheus8 can be tailored in intensity to suit your skin's exact needs. The aesthetic experts at COR Medspa are thrilled to offer discerning clients a non-surgical option for turning back years that involves minimal downtime and impressive age-defying benefits. Morpheus8 is the perfect addition to COR Medspa's leading menu of treatments, which features state-of-the-art skin rejuvenation with Halo™, BBL™ photofacial, Vampire Facial®, and much more.

The aesthetic experts at COR Medspa are eager to help you determine the ideal skin treatment for your unique needs during your personal consultation. To learn more about Morpheus8 microneedling RF, please call 973.567.6969 or visit us to schedule your personal consultation today!

About Dr. Anika Ackerman

Dr. Anika Ackerman is a urologist at Garden State Urology in Morris county, NJ. She has specialized areas of interest in sexual dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, infertility, kidney stone disease, BPH, and urinary incontinence.

Dr. Ackerman has been pursuing education in cosmetic medicine and training since medical school. She feels it is a privilege to be a physician and to help patients improve their health and wellbeing. She is also a firm believer in the statement, "If you don't like something about yourself, change it." Dr. Ackerman strives to remain on the cutting edge of medicine and to practice compassionately, as if she were treating her own parent or sibling.

Formally trained to administer Morpheus8 microneedling RF, Dr. Ackerman has also mastered the use of platelet-rich plasma (PRP), performing the popular Vampire Facial and Facelift, Vampire Breast Lift, and PRP hair restoration. She has also received advanced training in the use of PRP for sexual dysfunction and is proud to be one of the first physicians to offer the O-shot® and P-shot® in the Northern New Jersey area.

About COR Medspa

COR stands for Center of Rejuvenation, and is on a mission to provide total body rejuvenation with the leading non-surgical aesthetic and body contouring treatments, as well as sexual health and vitality solutions. COR is led by a team of highly acclaimed physicians from Garden State Urology, which has been recognized by Castle-Connolly Top Doctors and U.S. News & World Report for "Regional Best" in the practice of urology. COR Medspa is committed to providing superior body contouring and skin rejuvenation treatments, including Morpheus8 microneedling RF, CoolSculpting®, CoolTone™, Halo Laser Skin Renewal, BBL Photofacial, and Forever Young BBL™. COR Medspa also provides laser vein treatment, Botox®, dermal fillers, chemical peels, laser hair removal, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) skin rejuvenation with Vampire Facial and Vampire Facelift®, and PRP hair restoration. For sexual wellness, COR Medspa proudly offers expert vaginal rejuvenation with MonaLisa Touch® and Votiva. For sexual health, COR offers The O-Shot for women and The P-Shot for men.

SOURCE COR Medspa