COR Medspa in Denville, NJ, Adds Leading Range of Advanced Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatments for Dramatic Complexion Improvements with Minimal Downtime

DENVILLE, N.J., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State-of-the-art aesthetic and wellness provider, COR Medspa, is thrilled to offer advanced erbium laser skin resurfacing in Denville by Sciton™, a pioneer in laser skin technology. COR Medspa's leading selection includes NanoLaserPeel™, MicroLaserPeel®, and ProFractional™ Laser Skin Resurfacing, which vary in intensity and downtime to serve the widest range of skin types and concerns possible. COR Medspa also offers Halo™ Laser Skin Renewal, an award-winning hybrid laser skin treatment that affords dramatic improvements to the tone and texture of skin.

The mildest erbium laser skin treatment is the NanoLaserPeel™, often referred to as the Weekend Peel, which brightens skin with little to no downtime by treating the outermost layer of skin cells. MicroLaserPeel® is next in intensity, and can be adjusted from "light" to "intense" to improve lines and wrinkles, diminish age spots, brighten tone, and much more. For more dramatic skin renewal, we offer ProFractional laser skin resurfacing, which creates thousands of treatment channels in the skin to reveal smoother texture, more even tone, brightness, smaller pore size, diminished acne scars, and softened lines and wrinkles, with up to a week of downtime, depending on the intensity of treatment. Halo also affords dramatic skin renewal and can be tailored in intensity to meet a patient's exact needs.

The aesthetic experts at COR Medspa will help you determine the ideal skin treatment for your unique needs during your personal consultation. To learn more about Laser Skin Resurfacing, please call 973.567.6969 or visit us to schedule your personal consultation today.

About Michael Ingber, MD

With patient safety and satisfaction as his primary focus, COR Medspa Medical Director Dr. Michael Ingber is driven to provide the most advanced and effective services, and takes great pride being an innovator in his field. Dr. Ingber received subspecialty training and certification in the field of female pelvic medicine from the Cleveland Clinic, and was the first in his field to offer the Mona Lisa Touch CO2 laser as well as the Votiva radio frequency device for feminine rejuvenation.

About COR Medspa

COR stands for Center of Rejuvenation, and is on a mission to provide total body rejuvenation with the leading non-surgical aesthetic and body contouring treatments, as well as sexual health and vitality solutions. COR is led by a team of highly acclaimed physicians from Garden State Urology, which has been recognized by Castle-Connolly Top Doctors and U.S. News & World Report for "Regional Best" in the practice of urology. COR Medspa is committed to providing superior body contouring and skin rejuvenation treatments, including NanoLaserPeel™, MicroLaserPeel®, ProFractional™ Laser Skin Resurfacing, CoolSculpting®, Halo™ Laser Skin Renewal, BBL™ Photofacial, and Forever Young BBL™. COR Medspa also provides Laser Vein Treatment, Sclerotherapy, Botox®, Dermal Fillers, Chemical Peels, Laser Hair Removal, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Skin Rejuvenation with Vampire Facial® and Vampire Facelift®, and PRP Hair Restoration. For sexual wellness, COR Medspa proudly offers expert vaginal rejuvenation with Mona Lisa Touch® and Votiva®. For sexual health, COR offers The O-Shot® for women and The P-Shot® for men.

