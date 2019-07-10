COR Medspa, a Leading Aesthetic and Wellness Provider, Offering Advanced Laser Vein Treatment and Sclerotherapy in Denville, NJ, for Spider Veins and Varicose Veins

DENVILLE, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State-of-the-art aesthetic and wellness provider, COR Medspa, offers leading vein treatments in Denville, NJ, with laser vein treatment and sclerotherapy.



Laser vein treatment utilizes non-invasive laser energy to remove unsightly spider veins and small varicose veins from the legs or face without downtime.

Sclerotherapy is a trusted vein treatment that injects varicose or spider veins with an FDA approved solution, causing concerned veins to collapse and gradually fade from view.

Results are gradual for both treatments, appearing within the weeks and months following treatment. A series of treatments may be recommended to achieve optimal results.

The addition of these highly effective vein treatments helps to further COR Medspa's mission of providing a competitive range of the leading non-surgical aesthetic treatments so that clients can achieve the very best results.

To learn more about vein treatments at COR Medspa, please call 973.567.6969 or visit us to schedule your personal consultation today!

About Michael Ingber, MD

With patient safety and satisfaction as his primary focus, COR Medspa Medical Director Dr. Michael Ingber is driven to provide the most advanced and effective services, and takes great pride being an innovator in his field. Dr. Ingber received subspecialty training and certification in the field of female pelvic medicine from the Cleveland Clinic, and was the first in his field to offer the Mona Lisa Touch CO2 laser as well as the Votiva radio frequency device for feminine rejuvenation.

About COR Medspa

COR Medspa is on a mission to be your Center of Rejuvenation by offering the highest level of treatments and care for your total body vitality. COR is led by a team of highly acclaimed physicians from Garden State Urology, which has been recognized by Castle-Connolly Top Doctors and U.S. News & World Report for "Regional Best" in the practice of urology. COR Medspa is committed to providing superior body contouring and skin rejuvenation treatments, including Dual CoolSculpting®, the world's most popular non-invasive fat reduction treatment and the acclaimed Sciton laser skin treatments Halo™ fractional laser skin resurfacing, BBL™ photofacial, and Forever Young BBL™. COR Medspa also provides Erbium Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing, Botox®, dermal fillers, Chemical Peels, Laser Hair Removal, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Skin Rejuvenation with Vampire Facial® and Vampire Facelift®, and PRP Hair Restoration. For sexual wellness, COR Medspa proudly offers expert vaginal rejuvenation with Mona Lisa Touch® and Votiva®. For sexual health, COR offers The O-Shot® for women and The P-Shot® for men.

