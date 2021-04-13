Copperstone Resources postpones the publication of the Annual Report

Kiruna April 13, 2021

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) has decided to postpone the publication of the Annual Report 2020 until April 27, 2021. The date of the Annual General Meeting remains on May 19, 2021.



The annual report will be published on the Company's website on Tuesday April 27, 2021 and not on the previously announced date Tuesday April 20, 2021. The postponement is due to a high workload for management and the board.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 19, 2021. Notice will be sent shortly.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46 705 739 777, or info@copperstone.se or visit Copperstone’s webpage: www.copperstone.se.

