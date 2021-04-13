 Copperstone Resources postpones the publication of the Annual Report | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Copperstone Resources postpones the publication of the Annual Report

Kiruna April 13, 2021

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) has decided to postpone the publication of the Annual Report 2020 until April 27, 2021. The date of the Annual General Meeting remains on May 19, 2021.

The annual report will be published on the Company's website on Tuesday April 27, 2021 and not on the previously announced date Tuesday April 20, 2021. The postponement is due to a high workload for management and the board.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 19, 2021. Notice will be sent shortly.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46 705 739 777, or info@copperstone.se or visit Copperstone’s webpage: www.copperstone.se.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55.

