Copperstone AB Aktie
12.09.2022 20:00:00

Copperstone Resources appoints Henrik Ager as new CEO and group president

Copperstone AB
1.28 SEK -0.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kiruna, September 12 2022

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) ("Copperstone" or the "Company") appoints Henrik Ager as new CEO and group president. He takes up the position at the end of the year at the latest. Henrik Ager most recently comes from Sandvik, where he was head of the Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions business area. He replaces Anna Tyni, who continues her role as CEO of the subsidiary Copperstone Viscaria AB, and she will thus continue to have a central role in the Company's management team and daily operations.

"We are very proud that Henrik has chosen to agree to lead Copperstone into the next phase together with Anna Tyni and the other experts in the team. Henrik will bring additional senior and strategic mining expertise, many years of industry experience and an industrial weight to the entire organisation," says Copperstone's chairman of the board Jörgen Olsson.

"Copperstone is an incredibly exciting company with strong owners and a team that has already taken important steps towards establishing a large new mining company with focus on copper. It is a unique opportunity to be involved in building a sustainable business that is critical for the electrification and increased degree of self-sufficiency in Sweden and Europe," says new CEO Henrik Ager.

"The Viscaria project is levelling up further and we need to strengthen the organisation. With Henrik on board, we add further industry experience to the team that is needed in the company's upcoming phase if an environmental permit is granted. With this change, I will be able to focus on the restart of Viscaria in Kiruna", says Anna Tyni.

About Henrik Ager
Henrik Ager was born in 1969 and is educated at the Stockholm School of Economics. Henrik was previously a partner at the consulting company McKinsey where he worked for 16 years, focused on the mining industry, with strategic and operational work for both global and Swedish mining companies. During his eight years at Sandvik, Henrik has been strategy manager for the Mining business area, division manager for Sandvik Rock Tools and manager of Sandvik's largest business area, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, with approximately 17,000 employees.

Proposal regarding changed conditions in incentive programs
As part of the remuneration package agreed between the Company and Henrik Ager, Henrik Ager is given the opportunity to acquire 10,000,000 warrants on market terms. In order to adapt the programs' frameworks and allocation principles to the agreed transfer to Henrik Ager, a proposal to change the terms of two existing incentive programs will be presented at an extraordinary general meeting which is intended to be held in the autumn. The proposal involves no issue of new warrants and thus no dilutive effect in relation to what was stated in the proposal for the decision of the annual general meeting on 18 May 2022.

For more information, please contact the chairman of the board Jörgen Olsson, jörgen.olsson@copperstone.se or info@copperstone.se.

This press release includes inside information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, 12 September 2022 at 20:00 CET.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

 

