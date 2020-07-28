+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.07.2020 08:20:00

Copperstone recruits merited Site Manager for Viscaria Copper Project

Danderyd, July 28th, 2020

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) recruits merited Anna Tyni as Site Manager for the Viscaria-project in Kiruna, Sweden. 

Anna Tyni has 20 years of experience from a number of leading positions within LKAB, primarily in enrichment, production and logistics. As Site Manager she will have staff liability for the team in Kiruna as well as overall responsibility for the preparations for the reopening of the Viscaria mine.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify 55823890 49.00 % 11.50 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 55823891 55.00 % 9.50 %
RWE AG (St) / Schneider Electric S.A. / Siemens AG 55823892 55.00 % 8.50 %

”We are very pleased that Anna Tyni has accepted this important role in the Viscaria project. She has shown drive and commitment in the recruitment process and combined with her experience and local knowledge, I am convinced that she will play a central role in the important steps we see ahead of us before the reopening of the mine. With strong recent test drilling results and the latest key recruitments, the project has now advanced rapidly in a short time,” says Michael Mattsson, CEO of Copperstone in a comment.

About Anna Tyni
Anna Tyni was born 1972 and she is a mechanical engineer from Luleå University of Technology. She has 20 years of experience in various leading positions within LKAB in Kiruna, including Operations Manager Leveäniemi (LKAB Berg & Betong), Production Manager Operations KA1/KA2 (LKABs Anrikningsverk 1 and 2) and Production Manager Crushing/Construction (LKAB Berg & Betong). For the past three years, Anna has worked at BDX Företagen in Kiruna as marketing area manager and business manager for the Mining division. As a worker and resident in Kiruna, she also has great local knowledge and commitment.

Anna Tyni will start her employment at Copperstone on October 1, 2020.

For further information, please contact
CEO Michael Mattsson at +46(0)705-739777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se;
info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone at www.copperstone.se.

This information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person’s agency, 08:20 CEST on July 28, 2020.

About Copperstone
Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Copperstone AB (B)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Copperstone AB (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 207.90
2.41 %
Alcon 56.32
2.21 %
The Swatch Grp 192.50
2.01 %
Geberit 514.60
1.66 %
Nestle 110.48
0.91 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.02 %
Swiss Re 74.34
-0.13 %
Novartis 77.87
-0.26 %
Swisscom 491.40
-0.55 %
Swiss Life Hldg 346.40
-0.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
27.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Callable BRCs auf US Banken mit 50% Barriere
27.07.20
Von Sommerloch noch keine Spur
27.07.20
Gewinnmitnahmen drücken SMI in die Tiefe
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Copperstone AB (B) 0.07 -1.50% Copperstone AB (B)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger weit abgeschlagen
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Investoren trennen sich vermehrt von NIO
Bâloise Asset Management beteiligt sich an Vermögensverwalter Tolomeo Capital - Bâloise-Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt dürfte den Dienstagshandel höher beginnen. Der deutsche Leitindex wird mit positiven Vorzeichen erwartet. Am Dienstag notieren die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB