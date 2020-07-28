Copperstone recruits merited Site Manager for Viscaria Copper Project

Danderyd, July 28th, 2020

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) recruits merited Anna Tyni as Site Manager for the Viscaria-project in Kiruna, Sweden.



Anna Tyni has 20 years of experience from a number of leading positions within LKAB, primarily in enrichment, production and logistics. As Site Manager she will have staff liability for the team in Kiruna as well as overall responsibility for the preparations for the reopening of the Viscaria mine.

”We are very pleased that Anna Tyni has accepted this important role in the Viscaria project. She has shown drive and commitment in the recruitment process and combined with her experience and local knowledge, I am convinced that she will play a central role in the important steps we see ahead of us before the reopening of the mine. With strong recent test drilling results and the latest key recruitments, the project has now advanced rapidly in a short time,” says Michael Mattsson, CEO of Copperstone in a comment.

About Anna Tyni

Anna Tyni was born 1972 and she is a mechanical engineer from Luleå University of Technology. She has 20 years of experience in various leading positions within LKAB in Kiruna, including Operations Manager Leveäniemi (LKAB Berg & Betong), Production Manager Operations KA1/KA2 (LKABs Anrikningsverk 1 and 2) and Production Manager Crushing/Construction (LKAB Berg & Betong). For the past three years, Anna has worked at BDX Företagen in Kiruna as marketing area manager and business manager for the Mining division. As a worker and resident in Kiruna, she also has great local knowledge and commitment.

Anna Tyni will start her employment at Copperstone on October 1, 2020.

For further information, please contact

CEO Michael Mattsson at +46(0)705-739777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se ;

info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone at www.copperstone.se .

This information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person’s agency, 08:20 CEST on July 28, 2020.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

