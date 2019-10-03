Copperstone presents at Augment Mining Forum 2019

Danderyd October 3, 2019

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (”Copperstone” or the "Company”) will participate in Augment Mining Forum 2019 held at Downtown Camper by Scandic in Stockholm on October 17th, 2019. At the event, four companies will present. In addition, Kerstin Brinnen from Svemin, will talk about the industry’s challenges and opportunities. The Company’s CEO Michael Mattsson will present the Company at 09:30 am.

The four companies will present in 20 minutes each, followed by a question session led by moderator Gabriel Mellqvist.

RSVP through the link below (limited number of seats).

https://invajo.com/l/S2QL7OJqny

Agenda

09:00 Augment Mining Forum 2019 starts

09:05 Kerstin Brinnen from Svemin about the industry’s challenges and opportunities

09:30 Copperstone presented by Michael Mattsson

10:00 Nordic Iron Ore presented by Lennart Eliasson

10:30 Break

10:45 Leading Edge Materials presented by Filip Kozlowski

11:15 Eurobattery Minerals presented by Roberto García Martinez

11:45 Augment Mining Forum 2019 ends

Augment Partners AB organizes the capital market day and offers investors, analysts and the media to meet companies in the mining industry.

For further information, please contact

Augment Partners

Tel: +46 8-505 65 172

info@augment.se

Michael Mattsson, CEO

E-mail: michael.mattsson@copperstone.se

The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing October 3, 2019 at 15:20 CET.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

Attachment