24.12.2025 03:03:55
Copper Giant Resources Upsizes Private Placement To $12 Mln
(RTTNews) - Copper Giant Resources Corp. (LBCMF, CGNT.V) announced that it has increased its non-brokered private placement from $10 million to an aggregate of 30 million units at a price of $0.40 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $12 million.
Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of C$0.60 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing date.
All securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. The Company anticipates paying finders' fees in cash to certain eligible parties on a portion of the placement. In addition, non-transferable finders' warrants may be issued to eligible finders.
Copper Giant Resources intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
