01.04.2021 16:19:00

CoPilot Provider Support Services Congratulates Dr. Moby Kazmi and Nuaman Tyyeb For Their Recent 2021 "40 Under 40" Achievements

ORLANDO, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoPilot Provider Support Services, a market-leading provider of technologically advanced healthcare access solutions, celebrates recent award wins for its leadership, Dr. Moby Kazmi, Co-founder and President, and Nuaman Tyyeb, Co-founder and CEO.

CoPilot Provider Support Services Appoints Charles A. Stevens as Chief Operating Officer (PRNewsfoto/CoPilot Provider Support Servic)

On March 11, Dr. Moby Kazmi earned recognition as one of the National Minority Quality Forum's 2021 "40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health." The award recognizes individuals who are helping to reduce healthcare disparities and build better communities. Of note, Kazmi established and spearheads CoPilot Cares, a philanthropic arm of the company designed to benefit families on a global scale. Kazmi and his peers will be honored during the 2021 NMQF Leadership Summit on Health Disparities and Spring Health Braintrust Virtual Summit April 26 to 27.

"CoPilot Provider Support Services was founded to improve lives through better access to healthcare and this acknowledgment truly solidifies we are on the right path," said Dr. Moby Kazmi. "I am beyond grateful to be included within this prestigious group of minority leaders making an impact as we work together to create solutions to ultimately end health disparities."

Most recent on March 22, Nuaman Tyyeb was announced as a Crain's New York Business 40 Under 40 honoree, highlighting leaders in business making an impact. Nuaman spoke with the publication about his entrepreneurship journey and how building new, innovative technologies has served as a vital asset for the healthcare industry.

Tyyeb added, "The past year proved to be incredibly challenging for many businesses and we remained committed to serving our customers with new technologies to ensure their livelihood remained unaffected. This award is a great reminder to always keep our focus because healthcare never stops."

CoPilot Provider Support Services provides best-in-class experiences for both patients and physicians, eliminating the stress, challenges and burdens of standard reimbursement processes. Kazmi and Tyyeb met as students while attending Stony Brook University and have a history of building innovation healthcare solutions. Prior to CoPilot Provider Support Services, the two founded CareMed Specialty Pharmacy, which was acquired in 2017 by PharMerica.

About CoPilot Provider Support Services

CoPilot Provider Support Services is a customized supplier of provider and patient-focused reimbursement programs (HUB's). CoPilot utilizes a proprietary, industry-leading technology platform that ensures that bio-pharmaceutical clients receive accurate real-world data, intelligence, and program information. Learn more at www.cmcopilot.com.

