|
24.06.2021 00:53:00
Copenhagen named Monocle magazine's best city in its 2021 Quality of Life Survey
LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monocle has named the Danish capital this year's most liveable city as the pandemic has made discussions about green space, better housing and tempting new talent more important than ever.
"Copenhagen is one of those cities where there is a real ambition to deliver a better quality of life for everyone," says Monocle's editor in chief, Andrew Tuck. "The ambitions around creating a cleaner environment are best in class and the city is reaping the rewards of years of urban investment."
The next five spots in the survey went to Zürich, Helsinki, Stockholm, Tokyo and Vienna, with the full list of best cities reading:
These are the cities that have used the past year to build back better; defend their economies, cultural scenes and high streets; and to press ahead with new projects. The full survey and an examination of the ranking appears in Monocle's July/August 2021 edition, on newsstands worldwide now.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550396/Monocle.jpg
SOURCE Monocle
Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones geht mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte leichter. Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche DAX mussten im Mittwochshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte überwiegend aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}