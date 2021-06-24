SMI 11’906 -0.6%  SPI 15’287 -0.6%  Dow 33’874 -0.2%  DAX 15’456 -1.2%  Euro 1.0953 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’076 -1.1%  Gold 1’779 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’611 2.7%  Dollar 0.9183 0.0%  Öl 75.4 0.9% 

24.06.2021 00:53:00

Copenhagen named Monocle magazine's best city in its 2021 Quality of Life Survey

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monocle has named the Danish capital this year's most liveable city as the pandemic has made discussions about green space, better housing and tempting new talent more important than ever.

Copenhagen named the world’s best city for Quality of Life by Monocle. Credit Jan Søndergaard

"Copenhagen is one of those cities where there is a real ambition to deliver a better quality of life for everyone," says Monocle's editor in chief, Andrew Tuck. "The ambitions around creating a cleaner environment are best in class and the city is reaping the rewards of years of urban investment."

The next five spots in the survey went to Zürich, Helsinki, Stockholm, Tokyo and Vienna, with the full list of best cities reading:

  • Copenhagen
  • Zürich
  • Helsinki
  • Stockholm
  • Tokyo
  • Vienna
  • Lisbon
  • Auckland
  • Taipei
  • Sydney
  • Seoul
  • Vancouver
  • Munich
  • Berlin
  • Amsterdam
  • Madrid
  • Melbourne
  • Kyoto
  • Brisbane
  • Los Angeles

    • These are the cities that have used the past year to build back better; defend their economies, cultural scenes and high streets; and to press ahead with new projects. The full survey and an examination of the ranking appears in Monocle's July/August 2021 edition, on newsstands worldwide now.

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550396/Monocle.jpg

    SOURCE Monocle

    ﻿

