Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to finalise construction of Tønder Biogas

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I) today announced the signing of an Engineering, Procurement & Construction contract for the completion of its Tønder Biogas facility.



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Danish biogas technology provider, Lundsby Renewable Solutions A/S (Lundsby), have signed a contract for the design and construction of the remaining facility of Tønder Biogas, located in the municipality of Tønder in the Southern part of Jutland, Denmark.

CIP acquired Tønder Biogas in February 2023 from Canadian based Anaergia. The plant achieved first gas in November 2022 and will at full capacity be one of the largest biogas plants in Europe, converting approximately 900.000 tons of green sustainable feedstock – agricultural and industrial organic waste - into approximately 40m. Nm3 of renewable natural gas.

Tønder Biogas has been in operation since December 2022 and is currently approximately 25% finalised. Production will increase as the facility is expanded. Construction of the remaining part of the facility will begin over the Summer and completion is expected in 2025.

Thomas Dalsgaard, Partner at CIP says: "We are pleased to partner up with Lundsby, a Danish company with several years of experience in building biogas plants to complete Tønder Biogas. Together we look forward to progressing the project and work together with the municipality of Tønder, local farmers and suppliers. Tønder Biogas will create not only green energy and a significant contribution to the green transition, but also local jobs and investments.”

CEO of Lundsby, Niels Pedersen added: "We are excited to be responsible for finalising the design and construction works of what will become one of the of the largest biogas plants in Denmark and Europe. Our many years of experience from the biogas industry in combination with CIP’s entrepreneurial DNA and project management skills will ensure that Tønder Biogas will become a showpiece of tomorrows biogas facilities.”

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Lundsby Renewable Solutions A/S

Headquartered in Løgstrup, Jutland, Lundsby Renewable Solutions A/S is one of Denmark’s major biogas developers with more than 27 years’ experience in converting biomass into green and CO² neutral gas. Lundsby has the vision to make our Blue planet Greener and has invested significantly in resources and knowledge to be the company of first choice when clients are seeking best in class solutions for the green transition. Lundsby has currently projects and feasibility studies across Europe. For more information, please visit www.lundsby.dk