Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'437 0.7%  SPI 15'073 0.7%  Dow 34'098 0.8%  DAX 15'922 0.8%  Euro 0.9832 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4'359 0.0%  Gold 1'989 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'503 -2.8%  Dollar 0.8928 -0.1%  Öl 78.8 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
US-Aktienmarkt hat Rezession schon einmal ignoriert: Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Wiederholung?
Twitter kündigt Funktion für Kauf von Medien-Artikeln an
Ausblick: Starbucks stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Das Wichtigste zu Faktor-Zertifikaten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Kühne + Nagel International2523886Holcim1221405Accelleron Industries116936091Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Stadler Rail217818
Suche...
ETF-Sparplan
01.05.2023 13:00:00

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Joins the Global Offshore Wind Alliance to Accelerate Offshore Wind Deployment Worldwide

Launched at COP27 in Egypt in November 2022, the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) brings together governments, the private sector, and international organizations to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind power.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is joining the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, an international coalition founded by the Government of Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to help countries transform their economies using offshore wind power.

GOWA’s objective is to be a global driving force for an ambitious uptake of offshore wind and contribute to achieving a total offshore wind capacity of a minimum of 380 GW by 2030, and an installed capacity increase of at least 70 GW per year from 2030.

Torsten Lodberg Smed, Senior Partner in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners said: "Offshore wind is a reliable source of clean, green, and affordable renewable energy – and it has a vital role to play in the ongoing global transition to green energy. Across most economies and markets, governments and private sectors are already discussing how to deliver the enormous potential of offshore wind made possible by rapid technological progress. We believe that we have the expertise required to make a positive contribution to this conversation and are proud to join GOWA and share our knowledge and experiences. We look forward to working alongside the members of the alliance to remove barriers to the deployment of offshore wind in new and existing markets.”

In joining GOWA, CIP pledged to work with the alliance’s membership to ramp up offshore wind deployment worldwide. Governments that have so far joined the alliance include Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK, and the USA.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

​Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Zinn ist das am häufigsten übersehene Edelmetall in Zeiten der Energiewende. Wofür das Edelmetall benötigt wird und wie der Markt aktuell aussieht erklärt Dr. Thomas Bünger, CEO von First Tin heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
28.04.23 BNP Paribas: Von A nach B - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2023
28.04.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke bleibt ein Thema
28.04.23 Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV
28.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – März-Top auf dem Prüfstand
27.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
27.04.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Forscher nehmen Teslas Plaid-Antrieb unter die Lupe - So fällt das Urteil der Experten aus
First Republic Bank-Aktie: US-Behörde sucht offenbar im Bieterverfahren nach Käufer für First Republic Bank
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Ölmarkt-Rally voraus: Warum JPMorgan dem schwarzen Gold einen Aufwärtstrend zutraut
Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Käufer gefunden: JPMorgan erhält in Bieterverfahren Zuschlag für First Republic Bank
US-Aktienmarkt hat Rezession schon einmal ignoriert: Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Wiederholung?
Nur ein Jahr nach dem Start stoppt Intel seine Chipproduktion für Bitcoin-Mining wieder
Wisekey-Aktie: Wisekey schrieb 2022 trotz Umsatzplus tiefrote Zahlen
Chamath Palihapitiya als nächster Warren Buffett gehandelt - So läuft die Investmentstrategie des Investors derzeit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit