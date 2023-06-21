Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'209 -0.1%  SPI 14'753 -0.1%  Dow 34'054 -0.7%  DAX 16'081 -0.2%  Euro 0.9798 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'335 -0.2%  Gold 1'934 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'918 1.7%  Dollar 0.8973 -0.1%  Öl 75.9 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Alphabet-Aktie vorbörslich leichter: Deutsches Kartellamt kritisiert Google-Praktiken im Auto-Infotainment-Bereich
Bellevue-Aktie tiefer: Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr erwartet
Anleihe-Experte Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet 2023 keine weiteren Zinserhöhungen und rät Anlegern zum Umbau ihrer Portfolios
Symrise-Aktie leichter, Swedencare-Aktie im Plus: Symrise strebt keien Komplettübernahme von Swedencare an
GAM-Aktie tiefer: Ausserordentliche GV am 25. August geplant
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Lonza1384101ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

21.06.2023 13:33:43

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners announces investments of USD 350 million in Korean offshore wind projects

On behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Managing Partner Jacob Baruël Poulsen on June 21, 2023, signed an Investment Notification Form in the presence of the Republic of Korea's President Yoon Suk-Yeol committing to investments of USD 350 million into offshore wind projects in Korea.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and SEOUL, South Korea, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The investments from CIP’s Flagship funds will support the development and construction of GW-scale offshore wind projects in Korea, where CIP since 2018 has been developing offshore wind projects and secured Electricity Business License for those projects. The projects include both fixed bottom and floating offshore wind and are located in the Jeonnam Province, including Shinan County, Yeonggwang County, and the Ulsan region.

The projects which are developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), the exclusive offshore wind development partner to CIP, will support Korea’s ambitious target of reaching 14,3GW of offshore wind power by 2030, a significant increase compared to the existing 0,1GW installed today. Korea has vast potential for offshore wind and has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 which will require delivery of additional large-scale renewables including offshore wind projects.

Jacob Baruël Poulsen, Managing Partner at CIP, commented: "I am proud to have announced before President Yoon Suk-Yeol our plan and commitment to significant invest in the strong offshore market and industry in Korea on behalf of CIP’s Flagship Funds. We have, since entering the Korean market in 2018, worked diligently with local companies, authorities, and communities to develop wind power supply networks and foster an even stronger industry ecosystem. And we look forward to accentuating these efforts by investing 350 million US dollars to develop GW-scale offshore wind projects in Korea which will make a meaningful contribution to both the local and global green transition.”

David Taesung Yoo, Co-CEO of COP Korea, said: "The investment of 350 million US dollars will go to development of our offshore wind portfolio in Korea including the advanced 99MW Jeonnam 1 project. We have grown our team to about 70 people based in Korea including expatriates and local offshore wind experts and this investment will allow us to continue growing the team and sharing of know-how with local partners and further the local content contribution. By materializing our GW-scale project we hope to create momentum in the Korean offshore wind market.”

CIP entered Korea in 2018 and has since invested significantly and introduced innovative technologies to the market. CIP’s Energy Transition Fund - the largest dedicated clean hydrogen fund globally – is exploring opportunities for cooperation and development of its Power-to-X business and CIP is also looking to expand its concept of energy island to Korea.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Copenhagen Offshore Partners
Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) is a world leader in offshore wind project origination, development, and construction. COP is accelerating the energy transition through development of a 50+ GW project portfolio, one third of which represents floating offshore wind. The group also specializes in system integration capabilities, including power-to-x. COP’s expert team are advancing projects across 17 offices in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. COP is a proudly independent company owned by its management. Learn more at www.cop.dk

For further information, please contact:

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
Simon Augustesen, VP Communications
Phone: +45 30526721
Email: siau@cip.com

Thomas Kønig, Partner – Investor Relations
Phone: +45 7070 5151
Email: tkon@cip.com

Copenhagen Offshore Partners
Jamie Shellenberger Bessmann– Head of Communications
Phone: +45 53547375
Email: jsb@cop.dk


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie ist die Volatilität des Bitcoins zu deuten? Wo steht er am Ende des Jahres und welche Kryptowährungen sind ausserdem interessant?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Rino Borini, Unternehmer und Kryptoexperte im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:36 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:37 Abwärtstrend setzt sich fort
09:31 Marktüberblick: Chemiesektor im Fokus
20.06.23 DAX Ausblick: Rutsch auf 16.000 Punkte droht – Jerome Powell im Blick
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
20.06.23 Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'684.66 19.72 DRSSMU
Short 11'945.14 13.54 NMSSMU
Short 12'370.57 8.92 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'208.87 21.06.2023 13:24:34
Long 10'785.23 19.72 YQSSMU
Long 10'532.71 13.71 V2SSMU
Long 10'087.35 8.92 CUSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie leichter: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone ermöglicht finanziellen Befreiungsschlag
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Credit Suisse-Analyst wenig begeistert von Meyer Burger - Warum er das Kursziel dennoch anhebt
KI-Aktien mit Potenzial: Welche Branchenvertreter Starinvestorin Cathie Wood neben NVIDIA bevorzugt
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Idorsia erhält Brückenfinanzierung von Jean-Paul Clozel - Idorsia-Aktie schwächer
Gewinnmitnahmen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
Rieter-Aktie im Plus: Rieter ernennt Oliver Streuli zum Finanzchef
Holcim-Aktie fester: Holcim trennt sich von Lafarge-Geschäft in Südafrika
Relief-Therapeutics-Aktie höher: Aktionäre von Relief-Therapeutics haben Entlastungs- und Vergütungsanträge abgelehnt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit