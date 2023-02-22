SMI 11'293 0.1%  SPI 14'508 0.0%  Dow 33'130 -2.1%  DAX 15'369 -0.2%  Euro 0.9865 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'236 -0.3%  Gold 1'840 0.3%  Bitcoin 22'436 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9271 0.0%  Öl 82.5 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
ProSiebenSat.1 Media-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: Neuer Grossaktionär bei ProSiebenSat.1 Media
Gewinn von Rio Tinto bricht ein - Rio Tinto-Aktie wird abgestraft
Ausblick: Knorr-Bremse präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Rohstoffpreise am Mittwochmittag
Iberdrola-Aktie dennoch mit Verlusten: Iberdrola verbessert sich beim Gewinn
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

22.02.2023 13:42:33

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquires Envo Biogas project in Tønder, Denmark

The acquisition is the first investment in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) Advanced Bioenergy Fund (CI ABF I) and CIP’s first investment in renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Envo Biogas Tønder will – once completed - become one of Europe’s largest biogas plants.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has - through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I) - acquired the biogas project Envo Biogas in Tønder, Denmark from Anaergia, a company based in Canada that develops large-scale facilities that convert organic waste to renewable fuels and electricity. The transaction marks the first investment of CI ABF I and is a major milestone for the fund, which aims to develop and construct projects across Europe and North America that produce green gas and green fuels from organic waste, contributing to the decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors as well as the security of gas supply. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Anaergia acquired the development project in 2021, finalized the development and achieved first gas on the plant on 15 November 2022. Once the full capacity of the plant has been commissioned – expected by 2025 – it will be one of the largest biogas plants in Europe, converting approximately 900.000 tons of green sustainable feedstock – agricultural and industrial organic waste - into approximately 40m. Nm3 of renewable natural gas. The gas is injected into the existing natural gas grid, thus displacing fossil gas. Additionally, the plant will produce biogenic CO2 that will be used at European Energy’s power-to-X facility under construction at the nearby Kassø facility, thereby contributing to the production of green fuel (e-methanol) for shipping. After harvesting the green energy the remaining organic material will be recirculated as nutrients (fertilizer) for agriculture production in the region.

Thomas Dalsgaard, Partner in CIP says: "We are very pleased to have made our first investment into a large-scale and modern biogas project in Denmark, creating not just green energy, but also jobs and investments in the local community. It was a great achievement by Anaergia to reach first gas in November 2022, and we look forward to working with local stakeholders, farmers and suppliers - and to continue the construction of the plant that once in full operations will make a significant contribution to the green transition in the municipality of Tønder and in Denmark.”

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focused on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Anaergia
Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Anaergia’s customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

About European Energy
European Energy was founded in 2004 and has since then developed, constructed, and managed renewable energy parks all across the world. It is the largest privately-owned developer of renewable energy in Denmark and currently employs approximately 550 people. With a significant footprint in the Power-to-X sector, it is currently constructing the world’s largest e-methanol facility in Denmark. At the end of 2022, European Energy had offices in 18 countries and was present in a total of 26 markets. Read more on www.europeanenergy.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:48 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:09 Börse Aktuell – Anleger mögen keine gute Nachrichten
09:02 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
21.02.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re schafft "Kunstwerk" in Q4 - wie geht es mit der Profitabilität weiter?
21.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
21.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
21.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'666.19 19.70 DPSSMU
Short 11'922.14 13.61 GMSSMU
Short 12'360.83 8.84 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'293.15 22.02.2023 13:42:42
Long 10'780.29 19.70 MHSSMU
Long 10'547.16 13.95 ALSSMU
Long 10'087.10 8.91 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Roche-Inhaber-Aktie nach Verkauf von Aktienpaket günstiger zu haben - Lohnt ein Blick für Anleger?
Zinssorgen trüben Börsenstimmung: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Oerlikon-Aktie tiefrot: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2022 deutliches Wachstum
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag mit Aufschlag
Coinbase-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: Coinbase mit tiefroten Zahlen
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: US-Aufseher prüfen schweren Unfall von Tesla-Auto - Tesla will wohl Sigma Lithium übernehmen
Straumann-Aktie in Rot: Eigene Ziele beim Umsatzwachstum 2022 erreicht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.