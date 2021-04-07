COPC Inc. announces AmplifAI as new Approved Technology Provider

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COPC Inc., a global consulting, certification and training firm that has set the standard in customer experience (CX), is pleased to announce that it has approved AmplifAI as its most recent Approved Technology Provider (ATP).

The ATP program, which launched in February, is designed to bring recognition to technology solutions proven to deliver real business value by helping companies deploy the best practices found in the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard. AmplifAI's industry-leading technology has enabled its customers to overcome the biggest challenges impacting their remote contact center teams, raising the effectiveness of both leaders and staff alike.

"AmplifAI's innovative AI-based platform empowers organizations to excel using automated machine learning tools that learn the behaviors and actions of their highest performers and deliver them throughout their organizations, driving increased engagement and performance," said Sean Minter, CEO and founder of AmplifAI.

AmplifAI's technology has achieved the status of COPC Approved Technology Provider as a Staff Monitoring, Coaching, and Performance Management tool. Among its many powerful features, the platform makes it easy for leaders to know individual and team performance results in real-time, identify trends, hold meaningful conversations with staff, and track the effectiveness of improvement plans. The ATP accreditation establishes a new level of confidence for AmplifAI clients -- customers know their performance technology vendor is approved by the premier standards body for contact centers, confirming they follow best practices proven to drive CX excellence.

To be considered as an ATP, candidates must produce technologies that are consistent with the requirements of the COPC CX Standard, a comprehensive performance management system that provides guidelines and best practices for companies to manage and improve the performance of their CX operations. Candidates can attain one of three levels of compliance support - silver, gold and platinum - based on the number of successful client installations they have achieved. A list of all ATPs can be found on COPC Inc.'s website www.copc.com.

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations that support the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for customer experience operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement. COPC Inc. is headquartered in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. www.copc.com.

