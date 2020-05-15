|
15.05.2020 02:39:00
Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 after the close of market on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Swiss Life / Swiss Re / Zurich
|54238844
|60.00 %
|12.75 %
|Alcon / Idorsia AG / Novartis AG / Roche AG
|54238847
|55.00 %
|12.50 %
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG / Daimler AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz)
|54238849
|49.00 %
|12.00 %
On Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/copart052120. A replay of the call will be available through July 20, 2020 by calling 877-919-4059. Use confirmation code 48213700.
About Copart
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 150,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (avk.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005936/en/
Nachrichten zu Copart Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.20
|Why Shares of Carvana, AutoNation, and Copart Surged in April (MotleyFool)
|
30.04.20
|Experten sehen bei Copart-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.20
|Copart upgraded to neutral from underweight at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
|
31.03.20
|Experten sehen bei Copart-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
|
24.03.20
|Why CarMax, Copart, and Carvana Stocks Are Soaring Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
29.02.20
|Wie Experten die Copart-Aktie im Februar einstuften (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.20
|Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Copart Inc.mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen mit Kehrtwende - Positiver Handelsausklang -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Konjunktursorgen und Trump-Aussagen: Wall Street-Anleger griffen dennoch zu. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}