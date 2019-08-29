<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2019 23:29:00

Copart, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 after the close of market on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Salesforce.com Inc. / Workday Inc. 48927562 55.00 % 9.50 %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48927592 49.00 % 8.50 %
Infineon / SAP / Siemens 48927563 59.00 % 8.30 %

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/copart090519. A replay of the call will be available through October 29, 2019 by calling 877-919-4059. Use confirmation code 52506215.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (avk.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Copart Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Copart Inc.mehr Analysen

20.09.18 Copart Buy Gabelli & Co
24.11.17 Copart Hold Gabelli & Co

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:02
Rekordnachfrage trifft auf Rekordproduktion
14:00
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Facebook - Aufwärtstrend vor dem Aus?
10:12
Vontobel: 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
28.08.19
SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Copart Inc. 75.74 0.97% Copart Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Der Franken fällt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
Pfund im Abwärtstaumel: Johnson will Parlament beurlauben
Schweizer FinTech-Unicorn: Numbrs erhält Milliarden-Bewertung - Zurich Versicherung kooperiert
Was bezweckt Facebook tatsächlich mit der Kryptowährung Libra
Credit Suisse und Vontobel dabei: Sieben Schweizer Banken angeblich in Geldwäschereifall Karimova verwickelt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
Darum notiert der Euro weiterhin unter 1,09 Franken
Wasserstoffspezialist NEL enttäuscht mit Quartalszahlen Anleger: Umsatz unter Erwartungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
Entspannungssignale im Handelskrieg treiben Dow & Co. nach oben. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt übernahm Optimismus das Steuer. In Fernost fehlten am Donnerstag ausschlaggebende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB