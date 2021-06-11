SMI 11’811 0.2%  SPI 15’152 0.0%  Dow 34’466 0.1%  DAX 15’571 -0.1%  Euro 1.0892 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’096 0.0%  Gold 1’898 0.5%  Bitcoin 32’755 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8946 -0.1%  Öl 72.3 0.4% 
Copa a Aktie [Valor: 2367348 / ISIN: PAP310761054]
11.06.2021 03:37:00

Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For May 2021

PANAMA CITY, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for May 2021:

Operating Data

May

May

% Change

2021

2019

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)




  ASM (mm) (1)

970.9

2,085.2

-53.4%

  RPM (mm) (2)

753.6

1,796.3

-58.0%

  Load Factor (3)

77.6%

86.1%

-8.5p.p.


1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

Given the irregular nature of the Company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will compare this and future traffic reports to 2019 statistics. 

Consolidated capacity (ASMs) came in 53.4% lower than May 2019, while passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 58.0%, which resulted in a 77.6% load factor.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.  For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:  Raúl Pascual – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-may-2021-301310632.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

