SMI 12’082 0.8%  SPI 15’530 0.8%  Dow 34’996 0.4%  DAX 15’791 0.7%  Euro 1.0856 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’093 0.6%  Gold 1’807 -0.1%  Bitcoin 30’109 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9150 0.0%  Öl 75.2 -0.5% 
Copa a Aktie [Valor: 2367348 / ISIN: PAP310761054]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.07.2021 00:04:00

Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For June 2021

Copa a
72.17 USD -0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PANAMA CITY, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for June 2021:

Operating Data

June
2021

June

2019

% Change

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)




  ASM (mm) (1)

1,210.2

2,064.0

-41.4%

  RPM (mm) (2)

954.6

1,755.8

-45.6%

  Load Factor (3)

78.9%

85.1%

-6.2p.p.

1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

Given the irregular nature of the Company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will compare this and future traffic reports to 2019 statistics. 

Consolidated capacity (ASMs) came in 41.4% lower than June 2019, while passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 45.6%, which resulted in a 78.9% load factor.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.  For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:  Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-june-2021-301331948.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

12.07.21 Brüssel präsentiert „Fitnessprogramm“
12.07.21 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
12.07.21 Marktüberblick: VW-Aktie haussiert nach Zahlen
09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: Floriana Scarlato tritt als Compliance-Leiterin der SUB zurück - Neuer COO für Asset-Management-Division
Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Allianz-Wirtschaftsberater El-Erian tritt Fed-Aussagen entgegen: "Inflation nicht vorübergehend"
Wall Street beendet Tag mit Gewinnen -- SMI schlussendlich in Grün -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Montagshandel mit Aufschlägen
Krypto-Experte Mashinsky: Musk ist "Krypto-Tourist" - Bitcoinkurs hat viel Potenzial nach oben
Citi-Umfrage: US-Aktien nicht mehr bevorzugte Anlage
Acht grosse Versicherer verpflichten sich dem Klimaschutz - Zurich und Swiss Re dabei - Aktien in Grün
Investmentlegende Warren Buffett: Corona-Pandemie ist noch nicht beendet
BlackRock: Wirtschaftlicher Neustart erfasst nun auch Europa
Warten auf "Project Titan": Kommt das Apple Car noch in diesem Jahr?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit