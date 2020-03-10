10.03.2020 21:45:00

Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For February 2020

PANAMA CITY, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for February 2020:

Operating Data

February

February

% Change

FY

FY

% Change

2020

2019

(YOY)

2020

2019

(YOY)

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)







  ASM (mm) (1)

1,955.5

1,956.0

0.0%

4,124.1

4,288.8

-3.8%

  RPM (mm) (2)

1,642.7

1,636.0

0.4%

3,469.6

3,573.2

-2.9%

  Load Factor (3)

84.0%

83.6%

0.4p.p.

84.1%

83.3%

0.8p.p.

1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

For the month of February 2020, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) remained flat while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased 0.4% year over year.  As a result, system load factor for the month was 84.0%, 0.4 percentage points higher than February 2019. 

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 102 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs aircraft and 14 Embraer-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: 

Raúl Pascual – Panamá


Director – Investor Relations


011 (507) 304-2774

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-february-2020-301021052.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

